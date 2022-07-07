Deliveroo has introduced the Roowards initiatives alongside giveaways and events to provide riders with a chance to earn more benefits

To ensure safety, in-app notifications remind riders daily on night driving regulations

By partnering with new restaurants and malls, more channels will be added to Deliveroo’s existing water and food box distribution network for riders

Dubai, UAE: The leading online food delivery platform, Deliveroo, has enhanced its focus on rider wellbeing to ensure their safety and satisfaction.

By prioritizing safety improvements and guidelines, adding new measures to a range of domains, and introducing new incentives, Deliveroo’s agency riders are the focal point of the aggregator’s summer plans this year.

At Deliveroo, rider safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance, and the recent anonymous Rider Satisfaction survey data shows that on average, 9 out of 10 riders (88%) are satisfied with the current road safety support provided by the aggregator.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said: “Deliveroo would not be the business it is today without the ongoing support of our riders. The safety and well-being of our riders has always been our first and foremost concern and the sole purpose of these initiatives is to ensure our Deliveroo riders feel safe and protected on all fronts, while they continue their work during the season.”

The award-winning food delivery service has added additional components to its existing support scheme, aiming to expand its efforts in various areas including regular communications on safety. With the employment of a range of channels, including weekly newsletters and the ‘Deliveroo Rider’ App, riders are notified and regularly reminded of the safety protocol to keep themselves and others on the road safe from potential hazards and accidents.

Deliveroo also provides riders with maintenance support as well as basic first aid if and when needed through its multipurpose Roo Vans. The Roo Vans are also being utilized as a means to expand the company’s existing refreshments distribution network and support riders on the road as needed.

Deliveroo is also working alongside restaurants and malls across the UAE to enhance its network of rider food and beverage distribution. This will allow riders to have multiple touchpoints across different locations where they can stop for a refreshing beverage or a hearty meal. This comes as an addition to the recurring Deliveroo Champions initiative launched in 2020, which sees Deliveroo partnering with restaurants every month to provide riders with free meals and refreshments for every order purchased by customers. Moreover, riders are provided with multiple rest areas available across the country, including all Deliveroo Editions sites, and dedicated spaces in malls and with restaurant partners.

In addition to the above, the Deliveroo team already works alongside external agencies to ensure that all potential riders are provided with accurate and most up-to-date training. The leading food delivery service has also developed improved rider safety kits including helmets, knee pads, and safety gloves. Uniforms are highly breathable and made from 100% polyester with UV blocking and wicking capabilities designed for UAE weather conditions. Equipped with these kits, riders are encouraged to take breaks out of the heat regularly and are mandated a minimum 1-hour break in the middle of their shifts. Deliveroo also recently increased shift rotation to avoid having the same riders constantly scheduled during the peak summer hours (12-2PM).

Roowards Initiatives

In the interest of giving back to riders, Deliveroo has also rolled out the Roowards Initiative which comprises a range of awards for riders to be able to earn more. The award categories vary based on different parameters including the rider’s performance and customer rating as well as internal factors such as total number of orders collected, rider response time, and their overall behaviour during working hours. All awarded riders receive financial benefits as a show of appreciation and recognition. In addition, Deliveroo will offer multiple giveaways, draws and events like sports and movie nights throughout the season to ensure that the riders who keep the UAE well fed and healthy, feel recognized and appreciated for their efforts.

