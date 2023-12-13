Dubai, UAE: This holiday season, Deliveroo UAE and Max Fashion join forces to express gratitude to riders. Max is one of the leading brands of the Landmark Group and through this collaboration, Deliveroo riders are recognised for their unwavering commitment throughout the year with an exclusive shopping spree.

As the year comes to an end, Deliveroo organised a thoughtful activity to show appreciation to its riders through collaborative efforts with Max. In the spirit of giving, a group of riders received a shopping experience at Max - the group’s leading value fashion brand offering clothing, accessories, and footwear. This partnership not only aims to recognise the riders’ dedication but also to make the holiday season extra special for the riders who devote themselves to ensuring joy is delivered to customers throughout the year.

In addition to the ongoing initiatives launched by Deliveroo, the company is committed to creating a supportive community for its riders. Regular events such as sports days, cinema nights, and bowling outings, along with regular rewards for top-performing riders, acknowledging customer champions, and recognizing the most presentable riders, are just a few ways Deliveroo expresses appreciation to its riders.

The collaboration with Max Fashion adds a new dimension to Deliveroo’s dedication to its riders, providing them with an opportunity to enjoy an exciting shopping spree during the most wonderful time of the year.

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 182,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Further information regarding Deliveroo is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.deliveroo.co.uk/.

About Max Fashion:

Max is a part of Landmark group, one of the largest retail conglomerates in the region. Max caters to both the value conscious and fashion savvy consumer offering clothing and accessories for women, men and children along with footwear and home décor. Max offers an inspiring and shopper friendly experience for its consumers everyday.

Launched in 2004 in the UAE, Max is the largest and most trusted value fashion brand with over 525 stores across 20 countries. Max has over 200 stores in the Middle East with an ideal store size of 15,000 sq.ft. to 20,000 sq.ft.. Max also has a strong presence across India & South East Asia.

Max offers an proposition Omni-Channel for the customers through stores and online shopping platform.