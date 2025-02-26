Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deliveroo UAE has collaborated with the UAE Food Bank to launch ‘Collecteroo’, a first of its kind initiative designed to enhance food security and reduce food waste across the UAE. As part of Deliveroo’s ongoing Full Life campaign, which was introduced in the UAE in August 2022, this initiative will facilitate the collection and redistribution of surplus food to communities in need through the UAE Food Bank.

The ‘Collecteroo’ initiative will see a dedicated van collect surplus food from supermarkets, trading companies, hotels, and restaurants. With nearly 500 tons of food collected every month, the Collecteroo van is set to become an essential part of the UAE’s efforts to combat food waste while ensuring that excess food benefits those who need it most.

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East, said “The launch of the ‘Collecteroo’ initiative is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to reducing food waste and tackling food insecurity. By working with the UAE Food Bank, we aim to help make a tangible difference to communities in need across the UAE. This initiative, aligning with our Full Life campaign, is part of our broader strategy to ensure we make a positive impact in the markets we operate in. We look forward to building on this ongoing campaign as we continue our efforts to reduce food waste.”

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at UAE Food Bank, said “At the UAE Food Bank, we continuously seek opportunities to expand our efforts in building a sustainable food ecosystem where excess food is efficiently redirected to those who need it most. The ‘Collecteroo’ initiative has the potential to support thousands of individuals every month, bringing us one step closer to ensuring that surplus food is distributed responsibly and effectively.”

Deliveroo’s initiative supports the UAE’s national target of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030, in line with the country’s food security strategy and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

