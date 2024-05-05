Deliveroo is also sponsoring 100 riders to undertake higher qualification courses.

The new programme is run in partnership with Lynx Educate and courses will be delivered by partners including The Open University and OpenClassrooms.

Deliveroo has announced a new partnership with Lynx Educate, an educational platform dedicated to supporting companies in connecting their workforce with valuable upskilling and training opportunities. This partnership aims to provide an array of educational courses tailored for Deliveroo riders and their families, empowering them to broaden their knowledge and improve their skill sets.

The Lynx Educate platform brings together various learning providers and higher education institutions into an easy to use platform, enabling Deliveroo riders to access a wide array of online courses and advisers to help reach their career goals.

Riders can choose from over 1,000 online courses delivered by the likes of The Open University, OpenClassrooms and Chegg Skills, and can study flexibly around their work. Riders will be able to access a range of courses covering business management, coding, project management, and photography amongst others.

As part of the programme, riders will benefit from courses offered by two language learning providers, Busuu and Voxy, who provide materials to support 14 different languages including English, Arabic, Chinese, French, and Japanese.

In addition to offering a wide range of short courses free of charge, Deliveroo will be sponsoring 100 riders from all over the globe to take higher qualification certificates and select academic courses. These courses range from content marketing to web development to cooking.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, said: “At Deliveroo, We prioritize the growth of our riders as a fundamental pathway to advancing their careers. Whether our riders aspire to master a new language or delve into a fresh hobby, we're thrilled to offer them the opportunity to broaden their horizons and empower them to continually evolve.”

One of the highlights of this programme is the opportunity for riders to extend this benefit to their family members. All of the offered courses are fully sponsored by Deliveroo, demonstrating the company's dedication to supporting the growth and development of its riders.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Lynx Educate

Lynx Educate is an online education platform that provides workers access to career mobility. Lynx partners with companies to design a catalog of certified education programmes from leading learning providers aligned to strategic company goals and worker interests. Based in Paris, Lynx is a female-founded startup working across Europe, backed by leading EdTech investors such as Southern New Hampshire University, Rethink Education and Emerge Education.

About the partnership

Courses will be provided by The Open University, OpenClassrooms, Voxy, Busuu, Chegg Skills, Datamasters, Ulule and Rouxbe.