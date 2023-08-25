Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, alongside a delegation from the Municipality’s executive and administrative department, explored best practices in sewage and rainwater treatment in Japan, during their visit to the country. The delegation also investigated the various cutting-edge technologies used in sorting waste, converting waste into energy, and recycling cinders. The visit demonstrates the Municipality's dedication to forging alliances as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise with several global organizations.

During the visit, H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri was briefed on waste management through a presentation that encompassed notable recycling initiatives and strategies, as well as the most crucial and effective operations and procedures used for waste sorting and recycling in various facilities. Furthermore, HE also paid visits to some of the largest companies and factories in the country that specialize in various fields. This includes companies involved in waste conversion and recycling, bottom ash recycling produced from waste to energy conversion centers and utilizing best technologies in recycling in accordance with sustainability and environmental standards. He further examined the most recent public waste bins used in Japanese cities.

The visit also provided access to some of the best practices in wastewater treatment and utilization of recycled water in the most innovative and cost-effective ways, in addition to Japan's expertise in digging deep tunnels for wastewater and rain drainage.

His Excellency emphasized that the purpose of this visit was to learn cutting-edge methods in various key fields that can have an impact on Dubai's infrastructure and development plans, the sustainability of resources and the achievement of desired outcomes in these areas. By doing so, the Municipality aims to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and position the Emirate as a global leader in environmental sustainability, integrated waste management and strategic sanitation projects.

Al Hajri stated: “At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to staying fully informed on the most significant infrastructure projects around the world, sharing our extensive expertise, utilizing the most recent solutions, and adopting the best technologies that advance sustainability in the Emirate. Through this, we aim to achieve the objectives of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, all of which aim to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy, as well as a leader in green development.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council launched the first operational phase of the Waste to Energy Centre in Warsan. This is the largest and most efficient facility in the world that uses cutting-edge technologies to produce significantly lesser environmental impact at a cost of AED 4 billion.

The facility, which spans around an area of 400 thousand square meters, has the largest operational capacity in the world, processing 5,666 tons of waste per day on five lines, totaling about 2 million tons of waste annually. It also generates 200 megawatts of electricity per hour, ample enough to power more than 135 thousand homes. The center will help to reduce 2,400 tons of carbon emissions by diverting waste from landfills annually and increasing Dubai's reliance on renewable energy sources. Furthermore, it will also aid Dubai's efforts to strengthen environmental sustainability and combat climate change.

To support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Crown Prince of Dubai approved investments of about AED 80 billion in significant sanitation projects in Dubai, in partnership with the private sector during May 2023.

