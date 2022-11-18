Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Del Monte Foods WLL, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, announced today the completion of a new facility in Doha, Qatar to meet heightened demand—as needed volumes on its products are expected to double during upcoming touristic events. The facility was built as a joint venture with Doha National Food Industries W.L.L, a fully owned company by Al Watania International Holdings P.Q.S.C, to supply global quick service restaurants with ultra-fresh juice, fresh cut fruits, fresh cut veggies, freshly prepared sandwiches, and freshly prepared salad bowls.

This facility will help to accommodate the increased demand caused by the expected increase in tourism in the next few months. The typical volume for the region is 15,000 tons per month, which is expected to double during the next few months. The new facility will be able to produce five tons of shredded lettuce and 3 tons of other vegetables per day; 2,400 liters of freshly squeezed juice per day; and the kitchen will produce 500-750 salads, sandwiches, and snacks per hour.

Construction of the facility began in October 2021 and was finished in September 2022. The facility and its built-up area encompasses 2,200 square meters. The commissioning of the leaf line was set up within three weeks, which included the equipment becoming operational and all audits being passed. Normal set up time is generally two months.

“It's important for us to be prepared for the increase in demand in the next few months so we can continue the same level of service our customers expect. The completion of this new facility will help us accommodate the expected volume and provide our customers and consumers with fresh, healthy options in convenient locations,” said Chadi Mubarak, Qatar Operations Manager at Del Monte Foods WLL.

Hassan Alkhiyami, COO of AWIHC, said the partnership with Del Monte is part of their long-term growth strategy to work with international brands to produce locally in order to meet the Qatar 2030 vision and Qatar Food Security plans.

Going forward, Del Monte Foods WLL will use the facility to meet the increasing demand of its new and existing customers in the retail sector as well with its new range of ultra-fresh juices, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, prepared sandwiches, and ready-to-eat salads that are conveniently packed to meet consumers’ needs.

About Del Monte Fresh Produce Middle East and North Africa

The Del Monte group of companies in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and value-added fruits and vegetables and other fresh produce, ultra-fresh beverages and prepared food, refining the market and providing solutions for healthy eating. The Company’s agricultural and manufacturing practices are validated by local and international standards in sustainability, quality, food safety, and social accountability and comply with all applicable laws. The Company markets its products under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. MENA is an indirect subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

About Alwatania International Holding Company (P.Q.S.C.) (AWIHC)

AWIHC was established in 2008 as an investing company. Investing in FMCG distribution, FMCG Logistics, Retail, Food production Facilities, IT Services, and Real Estate Development.

