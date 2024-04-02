Hany Alkholy: DeFacto respects and admires Egyptians’ distinctive taste and style

Cairo: DeFacto, the global fashion brand, affirmed its commitment to continuing investing in the Egyptian market, which is one of the most significant markets in the region. The company plans to grow its investments in online channels and inaugurate more branches in various cities around Egypt during the coming period.

On this occasion, Hany Alkholy, Country Manager for DeFacto Egypt noted, “We consider Egypt a pivotal market in the region and we follow an ambitious plan to continue increasing our investments in the Egyptian market. As an accessible fashion brand in 100 countries that continues to grow rapidly in Egypt, DeFacto plans to provide more and various benefits to its Egyptian clients. DeFacto is renowned for being an accessible fashion brand and we plan to have a stronger online presence in the land of the Nile and exceed the expectations of more clients in Egypt. “ “In DeFacto, we respect and admire Egyptians, their distinctive taste, and style. This goes the other way around as well. Egyptians have started preferring the stylish and charming collections offered by DeFacto in Egypt,” added Alkholy.

After opening its first store in Egypt in June 2013, DeFacto today has 31 stores in 8 different cities, including 12 in Cairo, 6 in Giza, 4 in Alexandria, 3 in Qalyubia, 2 each in Hurghada and Tanta, and 1 each in Mansoura and Menofia.

The worldwide fashion brand has also recently launched “Star of the Ramadan. By DeFacto” TV advertising campaign in Egypt. The Ad will showcase elegance and charm in every detail. With various family members arriving for home visits, the corridor section of every house will turn into a runway with stylish and confident walks with the marvelous outfits of DeFacto.

Another important aspect of the business activities of DeFacto is that the company plans to use Egypt as a manufacturing hub for global operations and to export products to other countries and regions around the world. DeFacto today has a workforce of more than 730 employees that work in Egypt.

Hany Alkholy, Country Manager for DeFacto Egypt added, “We succeeded in doubling our presence in Egypt during the past two years; whether offline or online. We have also managed to exceed our Egyptian customers’ expectations by offering the trendiest and most relevant collections.” “We are happy to announce as well that Egyptian customers have started earning with every purchase as we launched our loyalty program DeFacto Gift Club this month. With DeFacto Gift Club we will serve personalized offers to our customers, added Hany Alkholy.

DeFacto harbors an expansive vision for the Egyptian market. The company intends to adopt a growth-oriented strategy, fostering substantial employment opportunities in Egypt while aligning with the objectives outlined in Egypt Vision 2030.

