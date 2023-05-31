The mall has witnessed an impressive 20 per cent rise in footfall year-on-year from 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi’s popular family destination mall has witnessed a remarkable 20 per cent increase in footfall compared to 2022, solidifying its position as a thriving hub for exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment experience. This upward trend is expected to continue in the upcoming months, with the introduction of ten new stores.

Elevating the shopping experience for all visitors and enhancing the mall's appeal as a premier shopping destination, Deerfields Mall is currently undergoing an impressive transformation to enhance its brand selection. The mall has recently welcomed renowned brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Crocs, and Brands Bazaar to its diverse retail offerings. These stores, located on the Main Level, offer a wide range of popular clothing, shoes, accessories, and branded bags. Shoppers looking for quality fashion at affordable prices can now explore the latest trends at these popular stores.

The mall has also expanded its homeware selection with the introduction of Mawaeen, a kitchen supply store ideal for those looking to upgrade their current facilities cost-effectively. Additionally, art enthusiasts and creative individuals can now indulge in a visit to L'Atelier des Arts, located on the Garden Level, Restaurant Walk. This unique establishment features arts and crafts materials, an arts and crafts workshop, and a boutique selling handmade gifts, catering to visitors seeking creative supplies and artistic inspiration. Elsewhere, Kiko Milano, Senso, Otanik and Al Bustan Medical Centre – Dental Clinic have also opened in the mall. A further five stores are set to open in the coming weeks, including Adidas, Carducci Milano, Krispy Kreme and Emirates NBD.

“We are undergoing remarkable enhancements and transformations, extending from the front of the building all the way to the Gardens. With a branded entrance, improved accessibility, and an increased number of parking spaces, we provide an exciting and seamless shopping experience for everyone. We are also thrilled to announce the introduction of five new stores, further expanding our retail offerings. This exemplifies our commitment to continuously upgrading our services and meeting the evolving needs of our diverse customer base. With these new additions, we have achieved an impressive occupancy rate of 96 percent, which serves as encouragement to strive for even greater development,” said Nabil Essakouti, General Manager of Deerfields Mall.

About Deerfields Mall

Deerfields Mall is a popular family destination mall in Abu Dhabi, providing value for money for both residents and tourists alike, strategically located in the emirate’s Al Shahama and Al Bahia areas. Conveniently nestled at the entrance of Abu Dhabi, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway (E11), and a few minutes from Khalifa City, Al Raha Beach, the Hydra Village, and Al Reef residential areas, Deerfields Mall offers easy access to exciting shopping experiences and leisure activities for all families.

With more than 200 brands including anchor stores such as Centrepoint, Carrefour, Homes R Us, Home Box, H&M Pan Emirates, MAX, the Body Shop, Fabyland, Royal Cinema, Top Padel, and Bat and Ball, Deerfields Mall focuses on quality products, serving as the place to be for fun, entertainment, and dining. Deerfields Mall boasts an array of dining options through their exciting Restaurant Walk, includingOtantik Café & Restaurant, Chilis, La Brioche,India Palace Restaurant, Shakespeare & Co, Off the Hook, Bursa, Kebab Evi, Café Be.K, Pizza Hut, Tres Bien Restaurant & Café and more.

The mall also offers a comprehensive selection of service outlets including banking services, Telecom operators and Ministry of Labour services through Tas’heel.