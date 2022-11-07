Abu Dhabi: Whether you are looking for al fresco dining or a shisha session with your buddies, Abu Dhabi’s popular shopping centre, Deerfields Mall, has it all.

Deerfields has recently expanded its Restaurant Walk – a designated outdoor area for cafes, restaurants and dining outlets – and offering exciting promotions providing visitors with a fascinating outdoor dining experience as well as special discounts and enticing prizes.

Customers who dine for breakfast, lunch, or dinner for 100AED, at any of the restaurants located in The Walk, starting 4th of November, at the Garden level, can enter the draw to win a brand new 2023, VW SUV!

Live entertainment, a DJ, Zumba, bubble play, arts and craft, and balloon bending will overtake the Walk every Friday Saturday, and Sunday until Nov 21st.

Furthermore, all customers will receive special dining coupons throughout the month along with events along with up to 50 percent off selected restaurants from November 4th to November 10th .

The restaurant walk welcomes you with the famous and renowned Otantik café & Restaurant, Chilies, La Brioche, India Palace Restaurant, Shakespeare & Co, Off the Hook, Bursa, Kebab Evi, and Café Be.K, Pizza Hut, Tres Bien Restaurant & Café & Emerald Grill.

“We are thrilled to announce the Restaurant Walk's expansion for our beloved customers and visitors, and we will keep working on enhancing their experience. In this festive season, we have planned interesting promotions that live up to our reputation as the place to be in the UAE’s capital for diners and for those who prefer to enjoy a shisha in the outdoors between our greenery and fountains,” said Mr. Nabil Essakouti, the General Manager of Deerfields Mall.

“We consider it our duty to offer our customers a delicious selection of F&B offers across our restaurant portfolio so that they can enjoy and make memories to cherish as they dine in the newly-revamped garden area al fresco seating whilst enjoying live entertainment.”

The eateries are open from 10 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and until midnight on weekends providing exclusive offers and discounts during the event duration.

Families and individuals of all ages will find The Restaurant Walk as the place to be as it offers a delightful ambiance for dining at any of the restaurants' outlets or cafes. Additionally, there are entertaining outdoor activities at The Garden, at Deerfields Mall, including free face painting and balloons for children with many more surprise activities you can discover during your visit!

