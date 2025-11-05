Collaboration exemplifies Enersol’s vision to unify advanced technologies and deliver transformative value across the energy sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Enersol today announced the launch of Video While Fishing (VWF), a breakthrough service developed through the first-ever collaboration between its portfolio companies Deep Well Services (DWS) and EV. The milestone was announced at ADIPEC, the world’s most successful energy event, in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration marks the beginning of Enersol’s journey to bring advanced technology and AI-driven solutions to the Middle East’s energy sector.

VWF combines EV’s Optis® downhole video technology with DWS’s patented Hydraulic Completion and Intervention Units (HCUs), enabling operators to visually guide fishing operations with unprecedented precision. The result: faster, smarter, and more successful well interventions.

Dean Watson, CEO of Enersol, said: “This is more than a product launch, it’s a proof point of what Enersol was built to do. By bringing together the strengths of DWS and EV, we’re solving real-world challenges with real-time intelligence. This is the first of many collaborations that will unlock the full potential of our portfolio, delivering measurable impact, faster recovery, and smarter operations across the region.”

Instead of relying on guesswork, operators can now see exactly what’s happening downhole, identifying stuck objects, assessing conditions and orientation, and executing retrievals with confidence. This visual intelligence transforms fishing from a reactive task into a proactive, data-driven operation. The launch of VWF reflects Enersol’s commitment to integrating AI, machine learning, and advanced diagnostics into traditional oilfield workflows, enhancing performance, reducing non-productive time, and accelerating well returns.

As the UAE continues to lead the global energy transformation, Enersol is proud to support this vision by delivering next-generation solutions that combine American innovation with Emirati ambition.

To discover how Enersol portfolio companies are redefining energy operations through cutting-edge technology, AI, and advanced diagnostics, visit Stand 15429 in Hall 15 at ADIPEC. As the world’s largest energy event, ADIPEC is the ideal platform to experience the innovation Enersol is bringing to the Middle East and beyond.

About Enersol

Enersol is a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling (ADX: ADNOCDRILL) and Alpha Dhabi (ADX: ALPHADHABI), established to accelerate innovation across the oilfield and energy services sectors. The company invests in and scales high-impact businesses at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and advanced industrial technologies.

Enersol is building a strategic portfolio that enhances ADNOC Drilling’s integrated value chain and supports Alpha Dhabi’s long-term energy investment strategy. It also champions local manufacturing in the UAE and reinforces the region’s leadership in sustainable energy innovation technology-driven growth.

To find out more please visit www.enersol.ae