Dubai, UAE: Dedienne Aerospace will expand its Dubai operation within Jebel Ali Free Zone in 2026, relocating to a larger site. The 5,000 sqm hub is built to serve growing demand across the Middle East and Africa, in alignment with Dubai’s expanding aviation ecosystem.

The expansion is built around customer value, expanding capacity and on-site resources, including increased inventory, ensuring immediate in-region availability of aerospace maintenance equipment and GSE. A larger service zone, supported by field service teams, will improve regional turnaround times, raising aircraft uptime with increased access to MRO equipment, and delivering consistency for airlines, MROs and lessors across the MEA region.

The expansion will focus on market growth in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, shaped to support regional fleet ramp-ups. As an official licensee on major OEM programs, Dedienne Aerospace will strengthen in-region support for new product supply and long-term servicing needs, particularly for GE9X and 777X, Trent XWB, LEAP, CFM56, along with further Boeing and Collins Aerospace tooling expected in the coming years.

Dedienne Aerospace affirms a strong commitment to the UAE and MEA region with a Dubai hub scaled for 2025–2035, localizing such licensed tooling program coverage, technical capability and additional customer-facing teams. The JAFZA base secures direct access to port and airport, while proximity to Dubai South positions the company within the city’s future aviation cluster.

“Customers in MEA want three things from a tooling partner. Availability today. Readiness for tomorrow’s fleets. And people they can reach without crossing time zones,” said Cédric Barbe, President, Dedienne Aerospace. “This Dubai expansion delivers all three. For operators, it means availability when needed, predictable support and trusted licensed coverage that keeps fleets on schedule.”

“The region is moving fast. Our role is to stay one step ahead, aligning our capabilities with fleet plans and building the partnerships that give airlines, OEMs and MROs confidence,” said Marko Maric, Managing Director, MEA&T, Dedienne Aerospace.

About Dedienne Aerospace:

Dedienne Aerospace is a global leader in aerospace maintenance equipment and services for both civil and defense markets, with over 75 years of industrial excellence. As a trusted partner and official licensee for prestigious OEMs such as Boeing, CFM, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce, Dedienne Aerospace is committed to delivering the highest-quality equipment and top-level service to its customers worldwide. From engineering to manufacturing, the company offers a comprehensive range of maintenance solutions with an agile approach focused on digital tooling management. Operating on every continent, Dedienne Aerospace ensures close proximity to its customers through responsive and high-performing after-sales support.

