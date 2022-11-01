Dead Sea: – Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa has crowned “Jordan’s Leading Resort 2022” at the World Travel Awards, being its second award after receiving “Jordan’s Best Resort Spa” by World Spa Awards in 2022.

Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of the Dead Sea Resort & Spa said; “At Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, we consistently seek to innovate by providing all our guests with unparalleled experiences from the moment they step into the resort. It is an immense honor to be recognized as the ‘Jordan’s Leading Resort’ and ‘Jordan’s Best Resort Spa’ among the finest resorts in the Middle East. We are incredibly proud not only to achieve these prestigious accolades, but also for the opportunity to once again put our amenities, guest services and unique and authentic experiences in the spotlight’’.

Located at the heart of Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth with picturesque views of the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa is an upscale resort offering services, luxurious accommodations, a wide variety of dining options, relaxing and invigorating leisure facilities and award-winning hospitality. Well-suited for families, couples and leisure travelers, guests can unwind from the minute they enter their exquisite accommodations. Natural beauty, endless comfort and adventurous opportunities combine to create a piece of paradise at Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa.

