DDCAP Group™ (“DDCAP”) is honoured to have been awarded the Best Islamic Fintech Solution Provider at the MEA Finance Awards 2022 for its proprietary trade and post trade services platform ETHOS AFP™ .



The award ceremony took place on Wednesday 16th November 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. DDCAP Regional Director for the GCC, Husain Alkhaja, was delighted to collect the award on behalf of the Group.



Mr. Alkhaja commented: "At DDCAP we are all extremely proud of ETHOS AFP™ and our latest innovation ETHOSTerminal™. We are humbled that our ongoing endeavours to enhance our offering for the benefit of our clients and partners has been recognised at the MEA Finance Awards 2022. We are committed to further innovations and we will continue to invest in extending the leading-edge technical solutions that we provide".

About DDCAP Group™

Headquartered in London, DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly. Established in 1998, we have 25 years’ experience providing award-winning commodity and asset facilitation services to support our customers’ Shariah compliant financial requirements. DDCAP facilitates commodities and services, providing systems solutions to over 300 financial sector customers worldwide, including banks, non-bank financial institutions, asset managers and fintechs, across a diverse range of Shariah compliant products, contracts and asset classes.

We have a dedicated team of professionals, with broad, complementary skill sets drawn from financial industry backgrounds, focused on providing services to Islamic financial market participants from around the world. DDGI Limited and DD&Co Limited are wholly owned trading subsidiaries of DDCAP Limited. Together, these companies form the DDCAP Group™. Outside of our London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes offices in Bahrain, Dubai (DIFC) and Kuala Lumpur.

DDCAP aspires to connect to the global Islamic financial market responsibly and works to promote awareness of the business and ethical case for responsible finance. DDCAP is a signatory to United Nations’ endorsed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and stakeholder endorser of the UN Environmental Programme Finance Initiative’s (UNEP FI) Principles for Responsible Banking. DDCAP is a member of the Global Islamic Finance and SDGs Taskforce, steered by the UK Islamic Finance Council and also a member of the RFI Foundation. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is being reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties.

About ETHOS AFP™ and ETHOSTerminal™

ETHOS AFP™ is a market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties. The open market platform with full STP functionality delivers an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.

ETHOSTerminal™ was launched in 2021 and brings additional integration functionality to DDCAP clients via an open market environment that enables users full discretion in choosing trade counterparts. This upgraded functionality has been developed in response to user demand and Sharia’a preferences. In combination, these have caused Islamic financial market banks and institutions to seek transactional flexibility that enables them to select, and alternate, the market counterparties that they contract with for their individual trade requirements.

In addition to gaining access to the Sharia’a compliant automated trade and post trade services platform, ETHOS AFP™ and to the extended functionality of ETHOSTerminal™, DDCAP clients and counterparties also have access to the fully integrated service solutions of DDCAP’s diverse and market leading technology partners which include Refinitiv, Murex and Instimatch.



Development of ETHOS AFP™ and its functionality is integrated within DDCAP Group’s corporate policy formation, including its SRA programme and the review processes and procedures of its esteemed Sharia’a Supervisory Board.