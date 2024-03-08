Collaboration with Hotelbeds, part of HBX Group, extended into a third year providing access to thousands of travel agencies in 50 targeted markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed two agreements at this year’s Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin) - Europe's leading travel trade show taking place 5-7 March.

The agreements with Schmetterling International and Hotelbeds will promote the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global destination, with new emphasis on the unique potential of Al Ain and Al Dhafra, for European travellers and event organisers.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is a year-round destination for visitors seeking to experience culture, heritage, nature, entertainment and top-tier hospitality. The agreements signed at ITB reflect the unwavering confidence in the appeal of Abu Dhabi, from the excitement of the city to Al Ain’s heritage treasures and Al Dhafra’s captivating dunes. They mark a significant step forward in attracting more European travellers and events to Abu Dhabi. We look forward to our collaborative journey ahead to share Abu Dhabi with the world.”

Schmetterling International, the largest independent tourism sales company in Europe, will host its major annual conference in the emirate. This large-scale event, with as many as 550 German travel agents, is expected to generate immediate positive results for summer sales and pave the way for attracting more German tourists, amplified by Schmetterling's extensive network of travel agencies and technology customers across Europe.

Scheduled to take place 8-12 May, the conference will be held for the first time at two locations — in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi city — allowing participants to experience the unique offerings of both vibrant cities. The event will feature congress programmes, travel fairs, workshops, and excursions while providing a comprehensive overview of the emirate's tourism landscape. Collaboration with Schmetterling will include direct engagement with the agents to establish future promotional initiatives and measure the impact on bookings.

The agreement with Hotelbeds, leading B2B TravelTech online distributor for wholesalers, supply partners and destinations, has been extended into a third year. The collaboration includes developing targeted campaigns to increase Abu Dhabi's visibility and appeal among Hotelbeds' extensive network of travel agents, ultimately leading to a rise in tourist preference for the destination. To date, the joint efforts have significantly increased the number of hotel guests in the emirate booking through thousands of travel agencies across more than 50 markets.

The campaign with Hotelbeds will highlight Abu Dhabi's rich cultural heritage, including UNESCO sites and world-class attractions. This focus on cultural richness is expected to not only attract more visitors but also extend their stay in the region. To achieve these goals, DCT Abu Dhabi and Hotelbeds will engage in various joint initiatives, including sales engagements and marketing campaigns customised for different seasons and markets. Additionally, Abu Dhabi will be introduced to thousands of travel agents, further enhancing their understanding of the destination's offerings.

Tourism stands as a crucial economic pillar for Abu Dhabi, holding immense untapped potential capable of diversifying the economy and securing prosperity for future generations. DCT Abu Dhabi endeavours to unlock the full potential of the tourism sector, reshaping the emirate into a top-tier destination, fostering economic growth and driving social development across diverse communities.​ DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategy for guiding and growing the sector focuses on both leisure and MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), which both stand to benefit from the two deals signed at ITB Berlin.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae