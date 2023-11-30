Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has hosted its inaugural Emirati Hospitality Ambassadors Forum, a new platform that empowers and connects UAE nationals working across the emirate’s tourism sector. The event, which took place on 22 November fostered enriching conversations between Emiratis working in the industry.

The event saw the participation of DCT Abu Dhabi leadership and over 80 Emirati tourism professionals from across the sector, representing diverse roles such as tour guides, agents, marketers, and managers, among others.

The annual forum was incepted to highlight the pivotal role Emiratis play in delivering authentic experiences for visitors, and to facilitate networking and the exchange of invaluable insights about Abu Dhabi’s rapidly growing tourism and hospitality sector.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "As we continue to grow and elevate Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape, we must ensure our community of Emirati tourism and hospitality ambassadors are given the tools and resources needed to deliver authentic and unforgettable experiences for all. The Emirati Hospitality Ambassadors Forum will amplify the voices of our Emirati talent, while leveraging their unique perspectives to steer and evolve Abu Dhabi’s hospitality industry.”

The Emirati Hospitality Ambassadors Forum aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi's mission to cultivate a dynamic, diverse and inclusive tourism sector, one that celebrates the rich heritage and warm hospitality that defines Emirati culture.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae