Canon concludes the 'Women Who Empower' initiative in an event at Dubai Chamber on May 21

25 participants from Dubai Business Women Council showcase their creativity in an exhibition

Dubai, UAE:- Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, successfully concluded "Women Who Empower," an initiative in collaboration with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC). The two-month program, which aimed to empower women in the print and imaging sectors, culminated in an event held on May 21st at Dubai Chamber, attended by participants, and guests including industry leaders and senior executives from DBWC and Canon.

The program consisted of three modules: printing, photography, and content creation, each designed to equip the 25 participating participants with valuable skills and knowledge. The content creation curriculum was led by award winning Emirati film director and producer, Nahla Al Fahad. The photography curriculum was led by Jorge Ferrari​, a leading sport, action, commercial photographer, and a Canon Ambassador. Lastly, the printing module was conducted by Ayman Ali​, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East.

As demonstrated by Canon’s various diversity and inclusivity programs, this initiative also aligns with its corporate philosophy ‘Kyosei,’ which means living and working together for the common good.

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, Dubai Business Women Council, said in her opening speech, "We are thrilled with the success achieved through our collaboration with Canon. This initiative is a testament to the power of partnership in empowering women. Together, we have paved the way for greater opportunities and inclusivity in the print and imaging sectors."

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East & Turkey, added, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of our values at Canon. We believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive. Collaborating with partners like the Dubai Business Women Council reinforces our commitment to shaping a more inclusive and innovative future in the imaging industry."

At the event, participants showcased their remarkable achievements and newly acquired skills through an impressive portfolio exhibition. This exhibition featured stunning photographs capturing the essence of Dubai, creative video content showcasing different creative interest & genre, and innovative print designs, all reflecting the diverse talents of the participants.

Among the many talented individuals, two standout participants received special recognition for their exceptional dedication, creativity, and progress. Belinda Freeman and Grace Karim were honored for their outstanding contributions to the program.

Belinda Freeman, reflecting on her journey, shared: “I've experienced a profound transformation. Canon's dedication to 'Women Who Empower' has been exceptional. I delved into photography, videography, and printing, seizing the chance to enhance my skills and expand my business. With Canon's support, I developed a personalized cookbook project, now ready for launch on queen.ae. Collaborating with Canon's social media team expanded our reach and impact. The quality of Canon technology ensures my customers receive the best. I'm inspired to create new products for my collection. My heartfelt thanks go out to Canon and DBWC for this life-changing opportunity.”

Grace Karim expressed her gratitude, stating, "The 'Women Who Empower' initiative has opened doors I never knew existed. The training has inspired me to use my voice and creativity to drive positive societal change, make new likeminded friends and see possibilities in moving my business to a new milestone.

The program's comprehensive curriculum covered the fundamentals of print. The printing module, hosted at Artplus, delved into photo printing workflows, emerging trends, and market insights, featuring an exclusive demonstration of different print solutions and media. The content creation workshop, held at Al Fahad's Beyond Studios, provided insights into video content creation, from technical aspects to developing compelling narratives, empowering women to drive impactful stories and positive change.

The photography module, hosted at Canon Middle East's Dubai office, covered technical aspects from pre- to post-production, enhancing participants' ability to capture high-quality images.

The 'Women Who Empower' campaign marked a significant milestone in empowering women in the printing and imaging sectors. As Canon continues to champion diversity and inclusion, initiatives like 'Women Who Empower' demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving positive change. With plans for future collaborations and programs, Canon remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals and communities through innovation and creativity.

Canon which has more than 63% of women occupying leadership roles in the Middle East and Africa HQ, has been championing empowerment initiatives for many years as demonstrated by its various diversity and inclusivity programs.

