United Arab Emirates – Dar Alwd Construction (DAW) is presenting its Polymer Resin Concrete (PRC) technology at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s (MOEI) Innovation Week 2025, held from February 17 to 19. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency in infrastructure development, DAW is highlighting the key advantages of PRC in reducing environmental impact, enhancing durability, and optimizing cost-effectiveness.

PRC is engineered to address critical challenges in the construction sector, offering a zero-water production process, exceptional corrosion resistance, and a lifespan exceeding 100 years. These attributes significantly reduce maintenance demands and lifecycle costs, making PRC an ideal solution for government and private sector infrastructure projects.

“Infrastructure solutions must be built for the future, balancing performance with sustainability,” said Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW Construction. “PRC is designed to eliminate key inefficiencies in traditional materials, reducing both environmental impact and long-term costs while ensuring superior durability.”

At MOEI Innovation Week, DAW is engaging with government stakeholders, developers, and industry leaders, demonstrating how PRC’s high compressive strength of up to 120 MPa, lightweight structure, and adaptable design can enhance sewer networks, drainage systems, industrial applications, and high-load infrastructure projects.

“With the growing demand for sustainable solutions, the construction industry must adopt materials that deliver long-term value,” added Tarek. “PRC offers a proven alternative that supports efficiency, performance, and resource conservation while aligning with national sustainability goals”.

By driving innovation in material technology, DAW continues to support the UAE’s vision for smarter, more resilient, and environmentally responsible urban development.

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorized and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has earned the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.