Sharjah, UAE: Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW), a leading entity in infrastructure development, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious Big 5 event. Scheduled from the 4th to the 7th of December at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this global gathering will convene industry experts to network, innovate, and explore opportunities within the construction industry.

The Big 5 event, renowned as a pivotal platform where the world of construction comes together, aligns perfectly with DAW's commitment to innovation and excellence in construction. During the event, the company will showcase its extensive experience in various projects, from road construction to urban infrastructure development, highlighting its multinational team's engineering expertise and successful project execution.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of DAW Construction, commented on this participation: "Our involvement in The Big 5 is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and client satisfaction. We are excited to connect with like-minded stakeholders, explore innovative solutions, and strategise the best way forward for an industry on the cusp of transformative change."

In line with this year's focus on driving construction towards net zero and digital excellence, DAW Construction will engage with key decision-makers and industry pioneers to discuss future trends and strategies for transformative change in the industry.

"This event is not just an exhibition for us; it's an opportunity to empower the future of construction and be a catalyst for change", emphasised Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW.

DAW's achievements, including the successful completion of over 200+ projects and recognition as an Unlimited A contractor, demonstrate its dedication to enhancing the built environment and positively impacting the communities it serves.

The company's participation in The Big 5 is a testament to its role as a key player in the construction industry, consistently upholding the highest quality and safety procedures standards.

-Ends-

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorised and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has completed over 200 projects, earning the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.