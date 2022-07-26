Dubai, UAE – Since every industry is striving to increase its revenue, Datanum, through IT managed services, is capable of quickly collecting data in real-time, analyzing the behavior of consumers, and providing valuable insights. It further helps companies communicate with their customers on time and in an automated manner. It not just improves customer engagement, but also drives the greatest revenue per transaction, increases customer lifetime value, and improves customer loyalty.

Mustafa Sadek, CTO of Datanum said that “there was a requirement of a cost-effective and flexible solution that can allow our system to scale up in such a way that we can easily meet our client’s seasonal traffic and also to scale down when their traffic reduces.” Also, the company needs a solution that could provide architecture-based cloud services or microservices- incorporating key features like auto-scaling, reduced threat exposure, and also serverless technologies.

It is through the deployment of native AWS UAE region continuous integrations and continuous delivery tools that the customers are now able to detect quickly. They get to follow a simple process to make small code changes and also benefit from correct production escapes. The implementation of Amazon CloudWatch has helped Amazon web services to access the insights on infrastructure by using continuous deployment solutions. The custom dashboards further make sure that the software is delivered efficiently, rapidly, and securely.

Due to the implementation of effective cloud solutions in Dubai, Datanum has witnessed significant business value in the partnership. Some of the key features of such solutions, including, serverless architecture, deployed leveraging AWS Fargate and AWS Lambda, allow implementation of automated scalability and also centralization of Datanum’s code repository through GitHub and AWS Code Commit.

Following the deployment, Citrus Consulting Services is offering efficient consulting services to its clients. We are a team of technologists and problem solvers who are specialized in emerging technologies and also industry vehicles that leverage such technologies. The methods used by Citrus consultants are agile and can be easily implemented in day-to-day life. Acknowledged as the advanced consulting partner for AWS infrastructure, the company feels proud of using end-to-end solutions on the AWS cloud- from strategy to design, migration, and operations.

About Citrus Consulting Services: Citrus Consulting Services, is ranked the top IT consulting agency that applies human-centered design driven by their client’s business objectives of exploring and confirming user experience decisions and also solving huge problems, and bringing ideas to the market. A registered free zone (Dubai Internet City) company, teamed up with expert technology consultants, it helps ambitious change-makers define and validate their growth stories through advanced technologies. Across three Global Delivery Centers in India, UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this agency helps organizations transform digitally.

