Dubai, UAE: datamena, a carrier neutral data center and connectivity platform, has attained a high score in the latest conformance report issued by the Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS), an initiative of the Internet Society for the improvement of security in the Internet. According to the report, datamena’s IP platform utilises globally-recognized best industry practices to provide companies with best-in-class security and data protection for their traffic flows.

The industry-supported MANRS initiative builds on well-established best practices that address common threats in the global system for the routing of data traffic. MANRS’ mission aligns closely with datamena’s objective to mitigate threats and improve resilience and security on the Internet, keeping data transmission safe for businesses and consumers alike.

Whether accidental or with malicious intent, problems that arise from how traffic is routed make the Internet vulnerable to abuse, attacks, and errors. By adopting MANRS, datamena ensures that information arrives at its intended destination, and collaborates on safeguarding the global security of everything that travels via the Internet.

“With the increasing number of networks sharing data traffic on the Internet, the threats associated with how data is transported also increase. The excellent result in the MANRS conformance report demonstrates that these threats are well mitigated on the datamena IP platform. Customers can therefore have confidence that their data is transported safely and securely to its destination,” said Abou Moustafa, Head of Large and Medium Enterprise Segment, EITC. “This global security standard is the proof that our customers can focus on their core businesses and leave their Security & infrastructure needs to us.”

datamena is a member of the MANRS program and this latest conformance score is the result of constant observation and a continuous process of improvement, along with operational best practices. The datamena IP platform offers world-class, secure services and simplifies business for carriers, operators and content providers by consolidating infrastructure and reducing IP costs, giving them cost-effective access to the MENA region and beyond.

-Ends-

About datamena

datamena, the fastest growing carrier neutral data centre and connectivity platform based in the UAE and serving the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC),has been awarded ‘Best Internet Exchange Innovation’ at the 15th edition of the prestigious Global Carrier Awards 2019, which took place in London, United Kingdom. For nearly a decade, it has been the Middle East’s leading digital hub and home of the cloud in the Middle East. Partners choose datamena because it provides a growing ecosystem of partners that enables them to meet, connect and do business. datamena provides customer access to critical digital infrastructure and partners within a simple and seamless ecosystem and we’re only just getting started.