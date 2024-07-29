ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 28, 2024: TIME, the global media organisation based in the USA, officially announced today the winners of its 2024 ‘World’s Greatest Places’ awards, highlighting Dar Tantora The House Hotel as a remarkable places to be explored. Vetted by TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, this exclusive list features 100 extraordinary destinations to explore, stay and visit.

Dar Tantora The House Hotel – Just opened in May 2024, Dar Tantora The House Hotel is the first property to be established in the historic AlUla Old Town – the ancient mud-brick houses city dating back to more than 800 years old, which was recognised as one of the Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by UNWTO. Nestled within AlUla’s desert oasis, Dar Tantora The House Hotel stands as an emblem of sustainable luxury. With 30 guest rooms thoughtfully restored from historical mud-brick buildings, this eco-lodge offers guests an immersive blend of traditional Bedouin living and upscale comfort.

To compile the ‘World's Greatest Places’ list, TIME solicited nominations of places –including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more– from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. The TIME brand is recognised and respected around the world, and this prestigious accolade remains the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

“We are elated by the recognitions awarded to our destination’s offerings by TIME in their renowned World’s Greatest Places,” says Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, “the exceptional sentiments reflect the excellence and dedication of AlUla's efforts to preserve and promote its unique cultural heritage through comprehensive and sustainable development initiatives rooted in the community.”