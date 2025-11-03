Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia: Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer and first Saudi company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, announces today that continued expansion in Saudi Arabia has contributed to an increase in its gross development value (‘GDV’) to US$19 billion, with a total international development pipeline exceeding US$19 billion across multiple markets.

Dar Global continues to expand its footprint and deepen its focus in Saudi Arabia, with a number of exciting recent launches in the GCC, contributing to the increase in GDV. The business is confident about the opportunities that lie ahead, both in terms of potential projects and the region’s transformative growth. Further updates will be shared in due course, as each new development project is unveiled.

This milestone reflects Dar Global’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation, as the country prepares to open its property market to foreign non-resident investment in January 2026. This step marks a defining moment for the Kingdom’s real-estate sector, and Dar Global is among the first to capitalize on this new era of openness and international participation.

Commenting on the announcement, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Dar Global was built on a deep understanding of where global and regional wealth flows are heading. As the Kingdom enters a new phase of openness and global integration, we are uniquely positioned to lead this next chapter — connecting international investors to the Saudi story. The increase of our GDV to USD 19 billion reflects not just growth in numbers, but confidence in our vision, our execution, and in Saudi Arabia’s extraordinary potential.”

The company’s accelerated growth is the result of a series of high-profile project signings and strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market. Dar Global’s developments align with the ambitions of Vision 2030, blending international design excellence with the cultural authenticity of Saudi destinations.

Supported by its London Stock Exchange listing, Dar Global continues to attract global investors, including buyers from over 115 nationalities, expand its footprint, and deliver world-class developments that redefine luxury living across London, Marbella, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

