Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has announced a significant milestone as it simultaneously begins construction on three of its much-anticipated projects in December 2023 - Tierra Viva in Spain, AIDA in Oman, and Les Vagues in Qatar.

The commencement of construction activity on the three standout developments reflects Dar Global's unwavering commitment to delivering high-caliber projects on time to maximise long-term value for investors. The landmark addresses redefine luxury living experiences and further solidifies the brand’s regional and global presence following its successful listing on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Having delivered a strong financial performance in H1 2023 and expanding its portfolio of assets with the announcement of three new luxury brand partnerships, Dar Global continues to set new benchmarks in the global real estate arena with its ambitious growth strategy.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “We are excited to announce the commencement of construction across three of our most distinctive luxury developments. Tierra Viva, AIDA, and Les Vagues witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and investors, and Dar Global will continue to set new benchmarks for quality and exclusivity as we deliver these top-tier properties in line with our scheduled project timelines. In H1 2023, we recorded strong demand for both newly launched and existing projects, and we are excited to close the year on a high note as we progress as scheduled on these prestigious projects amid surging interest from investors worldwide.”

Tierra Viva, the architectural crown in Dar Global’s real estate portfolio, is the company’s first project in continental Europe and is inspired by the iconic design of the legendary Automobili Lamborghini. Located within the ultra-exclusive locality of Benahavis, close to Marbella on the south coast of Spain, Tierra Viva comprises 53 grand villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean. With a GDV of c. €282 million, the property also marks Automobili Lamborghini’s first residential project in Europe.

AIDA, developed as a joint venture with Omran Group, the Sultanate of Oman’s executive arm for tourism development, is a premium mixed-use real estate project perched atop a hilltop at over 130 metres above sea level. Offering breathtaking elevated sea views with homes integrating seamlessly within the cliffs, AIDA is one of Oman’s largest urban developments and is built in unison with its natural surroundings. The first phase of construction on the site has commenced marking the crucial step in transforming the landscape and bringing the vision of AIDA to life.

Les Vagues, the ﬁrst ever branded residential project in Qatar with interiors by ELIE SAAB, is valued at 1 billion Qatari Riyal and aims to elevate luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. The premium residential project includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with terraces offering uninterrupted views of the sea, the marina, and the Doha skyline. The start of the main construction activity marks a significant milestone for Les Vagues

Dar Global

Dar Global is the international real estate arm of Dar Al Arkan, a 29-year-old real estate development company operating across the entire industry’s value chain with innovation and technology at its core. Leveraging its extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Dar Global focuses on developing elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company is fast-growing its portfolio across the world with developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bosnia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain. Some prominent projects include Urban Oasis Tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci Tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. Dar Global also has offices in the UAE, China, the UK, and Spain to manage its global project portfolio and serve its international clientele. www.DarGlobal.co.uk

