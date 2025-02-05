Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has announced that it is working with AlixPartners, a leading international consulting firm, to develop a comprehensive roadmap for its ambitious global expansion goals. This follows a milestone year for Dar Global, marked by the unveiling of ten luxury real estate projects valued at over $1.9 billion across key international markets. Building on this success, the company is entering a new phase of hyper-growth, with bold plans for expansion across key international markets, including KSA, UAE, Oman, Qatar, UK, USA, and Greece, within the next five years.

Dar Global will be strategically targeting sites and crafting architectural masterpieces, continuing to deliver unparalleled living experiences that blend seamlessly with the local culture and landscape. Whether it's a beachfront villa in Greece, a desert oasis in the UAE, or a chic urban apartment in London, the company’s developments will be defined by its exceptional quality, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability, setting new benchmarks for luxury living in each market.

In its work with AlixPartners, Dar Global will focus on a comprehensive assessment and redesign of its global operating model to achieve this rapid growth trajectory. This not only includes benchmarking against leading international real estate developers, defining an optimal target operating model, and developing a detailed roadmap for implementation, but also encompasses evaluating strategic options for structuring global operations, creating a framework for communication between the company’s headquarter and international offices, and designing a fit-for-purpose corporate structure. Furthermore, they will also oversee the development of detailed functional roles, resource plans, job descriptions, and key performance indicators, all underpinned by a robust change management strategy designed to manage rapid growth effectively.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO at Dar Global, commented: "Dar Global is committed to developing exceptional, high-quality properties in the world's most sought-after destinations. Our work with AlixPartners is an important step in achieving our ambitious global vision and accelerating our growth trajectory. Their expertise in building scalable and sustainable operating models will provide us with the strategic framework and operational rigour necessary to navigate the complexities of international expansion, further solidifying our position as a leader in the luxury second home market."

Samer Dada, Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Dar Global on this transformative journey. This collaboration is a natural fit. Our expertise in helping businesses navigate the complexities of international growth complements Dar Global’s vision to expand worldwide across the second homes market.”

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$7.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully capitalize on opportunity and address critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit https://www.alixpartners.com.

