Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, and The Trump Organization, renowned for its prestigious properties and iconic developments worldwide, have announced plans to develop a new project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This new agreement builds on the tremendous success of The Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development, one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate projects in the world, which has already received remarkable acclaim.

Targeting the luxury Saudi Arabian market and international investors, this development significantly advances Dar Global’s growth strategy of capitalizing on opportunities across key cities in the Kingdom. As the international arm of the Saudi mega-developer Dar Al Arkan, this new project marks Dar Global’s debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will further strengthen its real estate offerings in the country. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Dar Global currently has US$5.9 billion worth of projects under development in six countries – the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain, and Bosnia.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our ongoing relationship with The Trump Organization and expand our portfolio by delivering premium properties to redefine Saudi Arabia’s high-growth real estate market. The new agreement in Saudi Arabia will leverage the strengths of both organizations to attract more international investors and vacationers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to grow our footprint by elevating the standards of luxury living in the region.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: "We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Middle East and bring the Trump standard of luxury to the region through our long-standing relationship with Dar Global. This collaboration embodies our shared vision of creating landmark developments that exude luxury, quality, and sophistication. Together with Dar Global, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence, aiming to meet the demand for iconic properties in key markets.”

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.



Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion.



In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.



Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Reem Altajer | Mai Elsayed

Burson

reem.tajer@bcw-global.com

mai.elsayed@bcw-global.com