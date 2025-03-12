Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of DG Villas, an exclusive collection of luxury residences nestled within the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. With a project value of USD381 million (AED1.4 Billion), DG Villas redefines the concept of refined living, seamlessly blending architectural elegance, world-class amenities, and panoramic views of world-class golf courses, to create an unparalleled, sustainable living experience.

DG Villas showcases the Dar Global’s commitment to superior architecture, prime locations, and exceptional interior specifications, offering a harmonious blend of luxury living and recreational excellence. The uniquely designed villas feature expansive living spaces, sophisticated interiors, and private, secluded gardens, ensuring a haven of comfort and refinement.

The development is situated within Jumeirah Golf Estates, a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of new Dubai. Home to a world-class golfing destination, Jumeirah Golf Estates is renowned for its ‘Earth’ and ‘Fire’ championship golf courses designed by legendary golfer Greg Norman.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: ""Recognising the sophisticated demands of Dubai's luxury property market, DarGlobal presents DG Villas, embodying our vision to create exceptional living experiences in the world's most desirable locations. DG Villas offers more than just residences; it provides a curated lifestyle integrating serenity and sophistication within Jumeirah Golf Estates, catering to the most discerning tastes and investment goals. This limited edition of luxury housing also represents our commitment to providing unparalleled cross-border investment opportunities through luxury second homes and holiday residences. DarGlobal is uniquely positioned to deliver not just a residence, but a lifestyle that meets the evolving needs of the Dubai market."

DG Villas’ residents will receive priority access to a comprehensive suite of features including a state-of-the-art clubhouse with gourmet dining options, preferential rates on golf lessons and spa treatments, resort-style swimming pools, cutting-edge fitness centres, tennis and paddle courts, dedicated children's play areas surrounded by meticulously landscaped parks and green spaces, and discounts at various dining and retail outlets within the community. A range of 4- and 5-bedroom villa floor plans are available, catering to diverse needs and preferences.

Jumeirah Golf Estates provides residents with convenient access to Dubai's key attractions, including world-class shopping destinations, gourmet dining experiences, and a diverse range of entertainment options. Its strategic location, just minutes from major highways and bustling business districts, ensures that every convenience is within easy reach.

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$7.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

