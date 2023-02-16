Dubai, UAE: DarGlobal, the luxury real estate developer, is set to begin main works on the highly anticipated W Residences and has awarded the W-Residences project construction to China State Construction Engineering Corporation -Middle East (CSCEC ME).

CSCEC ME is the world’s largest transnational multidisciplinary conglomerate in civil & industrial engineering and real estate development and one of the world’s most renowned home builders.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of DarGlobal, said: we are committed to delivering all our projects on time, matching the promised specifications and amenities. W Residences is already sold-out and anticipated to mark the first standalone residences in the world under the iconic lifestyle W Hotels brand.

This project is estimated to be completed by December 2025 and will mark DarGlobal’s third project in the downtown area. The Residences boast views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, 20 minutes away from DXB airport and 10 minutes from the trendy Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and a few minutes from The Dubai Mall, one of the world’s largest shopping malls.

DarGlobal operates across multiple markets, including Spain, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, and Bosina. Some of DarGlobal’s most notable projects include Urban Oasis tower by Missoni in Dubai, DaVinci tower by Pagani in Dubai, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab in Doha, SIDRA residences in Bosnia, and AIDA master development in Oman, which boasts a Trump Golf Club, hotel and residences.

Established as the international arm of Dar Al Arkan, DarGlobal is a company founded to create premium destination homes for a distinctive global clientele. DarGlobal develops elegantly designed residences in the world's most desired locations, leveraging an extensive experience and understanding of the biggest priorities for global nomads when looking for multiple homes worldwide. DarGlobal operates with innovation and technology at its core to bring to life the best-in-class properties for the most sophisticated clientele.

