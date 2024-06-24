Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer, is pleased to announce the awarding of the infrastructure contract for the first phase of AIDA, a landmark urban development in Oman. This milestone underscores Dar Global's vision to create a world-class real estate marvel in Oman, working with best-in-class partners to deliver unmatched luxury and value.

AIDA, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman's primary organisation for tourism development, integrates luxury golf, residential, and hospitality components. Set for Phase 1 completion in 2027, AIDA is strategically located by the sea and 130 metres above sea level, offering unparalleled sea views and residences that harmonise with the cliffside environment.

The infrastructure work for AIDA's first phase has been awarded to Oman Shapoorji Company LLC. The contract, valued at OMR 9,345,653,entails designing and constructing essential infrastructure, including roads, water, and electricity networks, utility installations, drainage, and sewage systems as well as developing the surrounding road network within AIDA. These efforts ensure the highest technical standards, seamlessly complementing AIDA's luxurious offerings and supporting its residential and commercial phases.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Announcing the infrastructure contract marks a significant step towards realizing our ambitious vision for AIDA. We are excited to reach these pivotal stages of the project, which exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevating Oman’s tourism and real estate sectors. This contract strategically strengthens our portfolio of luxury developments in prime global locations. AIDA will set new benchmarks for luxury and innovation, reinforcing Oman’s position on the global stage”.

Spanning 5 million square metres and situated just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, AIDA aims to redefine standards in architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and bespoke living. Featuring opulent mansions, limited-edition villas, and sophisticated apartments, the project will elevate Oman’s global standing as a premier tourist, residential, and investment destination.

Residents and visitors of AIDA will enjoy exclusive amenities, including immersive experiences, enchanting residences, hospitality offerings, recreational facilities, spectacular outdoor landscapes, and exquisite dining options. Additionally, in collaboration with the Trump Organization, AIDA will boast a luxury Trump Golf Course, further enhancing its allure as a world-class destination.

To register your interest in AIDA, visit: https://darglobal.co.uk/aida

-Ends-

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilise. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact

Burson

Mai Elsayed | Reem AlTajer

Mai.Elsayed@bcw-global.com | reem.tajer@bcw-global.com