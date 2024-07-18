The luxury property will house the iconic Trump Hotel Dubai along with branded residential units featuring state-of-the-art amenities and world-class services

The property will introduce The Trump Private, an exclusive members-only club

The iconic development signifies Dar Global’s continued expansion into the ultra-luxury hospitality and residential sector in the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has announced a prestigious collaboration with The Trump Organization to establish the iconic Trump Tower Dubai. This extraordinary development, situated in a prime location in Dubai, is set to establish new standards in luxury hospitality and residential living in the region. Both the location and design will be unveiled towards the end of 2024.

Trump Tower Dubai, a beacon of elegance and sophistication, promises to captivate and thrill with its unparalleled offerings. The development will include the renowned Trump Hotel and branded residential units, each showcasing state-of-the-art amenities and world-class services. With its distinctive style and opulence, it provides residents and guests with an extraordinary lifestyle experience. This landmark project is poised to become one of Dubai’s most coveted addresses.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, said: “We are proud to expand our presence in the region further through the launch of our iconic Trump Tower Dubai in collaboration with the world-class luxury developer Dar Global. Trump Tower Dubai exemplifies our commitment to excellence and luxury, and we look forward to bringing our vision to life in one of the world’s most dynamic cities."

Ziad El Chaa͏r, Chief Executive Officer of D͏ar Glob͏al, ͏said: “The grand launch of Trump Tower Dubai is an extraordinary addition to the Dubai luxury market and to Dar Global’s renowned hospitality and residential portfolio. This unique luxury project will enhance our track record of creating bespoke landmark properties in the region and contribute to elevating Dubai's skyline while highlighting the city's reputation ͏as a worldwide beacon of excellence and sophistication Trump Tower Dubai will be an iconic project that is bound to redefine luxury living in Dubai, while attracting a global audience.”

About Dar Global:

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman, and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion.

In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh, and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

www.DarGlobal.co.uk

