Dubai, UAE: Dar Global (LSE: DAR), the London-listed luxury real estate developer, is proud to announce the start of handover of DaVinci Tower, the world’s first residential development branded by Pagani Automobili. Located along the Dubai Water Canal and commanding sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline, DaVinci Tower offers 80 exclusive residences crafted with the design philosophy and signature detailing inspired by Pagani’s legendary aesthetic.

Blending architecture, art, and automotive-inspired luxury, DaVinci Tower reimagines high-end living. With only 80 units across its sculptural structure, each residence was designed to deliver a unique sensory experience, combining custom interiors, advanced smart systems, and premium finishes.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Today marks a defining moment for Dar Global and in the evolution of luxury living. The handover of DaVinci Tower is the realization of a bold vision: to bring the soul of Pagani’s design identity into residential architecture. We are delivering not only homes, we are delivering a legacy of creativity, performance, and emotional connection. With DaVinci, we are not just handing over keys; we are handing over an experience that will stand as a benchmark for branded residences worldwide."

This handover is a landmark achievement that emphasizes Dar Global’s role as a pioneer in bringing the world’s most exclusive luxury brands into real estate, continuing to elevate Dubai and the region as a global destination for design driven living.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

