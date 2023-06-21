Prestigious luxury real estate developer Dar Global unveils its latest and most distinguished project, Tierra Viva. This architectural jewel is set within the ultra-exclusive area of Benahavis, a mere 8-minute drive from the stunning Marbella. The launch of Tierra Viva represents a noteworthy landmark in Dar Global's relentless pursuit to deliver incomparable investment opportunities in the luxury segment; the project is valued at approximately 282 million euros.

An exclusive community with 24/7 premium security, Tierra Viva sits within the gated community of Los Jararillos which hosts 2 gatehouses and 24/7 premium security, providing a private and secure environment for its residents and guests. It is home to an array of individual grand villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea that harmoniously blends strength and vitality. This architectural gem, inspired by the iconic design of Automobili Lamborghini, marks a significant milestone as the first residential project in Europe with the super sports car brand.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, expressed his pride in the property's exclusivity, "Tierra Viva represents more than just an exclusive community; it is an emblem of luxury living. At Dar Global, we have always sought to present the limited edition of luxury real estate to our discerning clientele. We are delighted to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini, further broadening our array of luxury brands and delivering the top-tier experience to Spain."

In the heart of the breathtaking Andalusian hills, every villa is situated at varied elevations, offering residents endless panoramas of the Mediterranean Sea. The community includes three villa designs: Diamante (6-bedroom), Zafiro (5-bedroom), and Esmeralda (4-bedroom). Each villa features direct car access, panoramic swimming pools, multiple terraces, and flourishing gardens, all embellished with polished marble floors, fine leather, and glass elements.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked, "This partnership represents the merging of Lamborghini's luxury super sports car essence and Dar Global's proficiency in real estate. Tierra Viva embodies the core and power of Lamborghini and its unrestricted nature, interpreted into an architectural masterpiece."

With its strategic location in Benahavis, renowned for its exceptional exclusivity and tranquillity, Tierra Viva offers residents access to various landmarks, including the beach, Marbella Club Golf Resort, Puerto Banús, Marbella Club Golden Mile, and the Marbella Marina.

To register your interest in Tierra Viva, visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

About Dar Global

Dar Global is the international real estate arm of Dar Al Arkan, a 29-year-old real estate development company operating across the entire industry’s value chain with innovation and technology at its core. Leveraging its extensive experience and understanding of the industry, Dar Global focuses on developing elegantly designed residences catering to the second and vacation homes market in central locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company is fast-growing its portfolio across the world with developments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman, Bosnia, the United Kingdom (UK), and Spain. Some prominent projects include Urban Oasis Tower in collaboration with Missoni, Da Vinci Tower with interiors by Pagani, Les Vagues residences by Elie Saab, and the W Residences Dubai – Downtown. Dar Global also has offices in the UAE, China, the UK, and Spain to manage its global project portfolio and serve its international clientele. www.DarGlobal.co.uk

About Automobili Lamborghini

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant’Agata Bolognese, in the province of Bologna, and produces some of the most desirable super sports cars in the world. Still rooted in its historic headquarters in the heart of Motorvalley, Lamborghini is synonymous with the highest technological expertise in the design and production of engines with extraordinary performance. The design of each model has always been unique: the language of forms is visionary and ahead of its time.

Brave, unexpected and authentic: the three values of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand are reflected in the three models in the range, the V8 engine with Super SUV Urus, the perfect combination of power, performance, comfort and driving versatility and two super sports cars with naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines, the Huracán and the Aventador successor, the newborn Revuelto, the starting point to the “Direzione Cor Tauri”, the hybridization and electrification of the whole Lamborghini range.

In 60 years of history, Automobili Lamborghini has created a series of dream cars including 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, LM 002, Diablo, Murciélago and Aventador, and limited series such as Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián FKP 37, Countach LPI 800-4, the latter postmodern homage to the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970s Countach.

Automobili Lamborghini is today a global company with a balanced presence in the three macro-regions America, Europe/ Middle-East/Africa and Asia Pacific. Based on record commercial and financial results and in constant growth and with the support and passion of over 2,000 employees, Lamborghini is now aiming for an increasingly sustainable future, up to the introduction of a fourth model full electric, while still fully respecting the values and DNA of the brand.