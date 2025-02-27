Dubai, UAE – Dar Alwd reinforced its position as a leader in sustainable infrastructure innovation during its participation in MOEI Innovation Week 2025, where the company showcased its advancements in polymer concrete technology. As part of this national platform dedicated to pioneering solutions and future-driven innovations, Dar Alwd was recognized with the UAE Innovates Award 2025 for its contributions to the sector.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Dar Alwd. Our participation in MOEI Innovation Week 2025 reflects our commitment to developing forward-thinking infrastructure solutions that address the challenges of tomorrow,” said Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW Construction.

The UAE Innovates Award 2025 highlights breakthrough projects that support the country’s ongoing commitment to engineering excellence, sustainability, and smart infrastructure development. With categories spanning digital transformation, sustainability, resource efficiency, and disruptive technologies, the awards celebrate initiatives that drive tangible progress and address real-world challenges

During the event, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dar Alwd showcased the potential of polymer concrete in enhancing project durability, reducing environmental impact, and improving long-term performance. By adopting the latest material technologies, the company is contributing to the UAE’s transition towards the development of smart and sustainable cities.

“Polymer concrete technology is redefining the standards of modern infrastructure, providing durable, high-performance solutions while significantly cutting costs. This innovation aligns with the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision,” added Tarek.

As the UAE continues to invest in next-generation materials and construction methodologies, Dar Alwd remains at the forefront of industry transformation. Through its participation in MOEI Innovation Week 2025, the company reaffirmed its role in driving progress, delivering high-performance infrastructure solutions, and contributing to the country’s vision of a sustainable future.

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorized and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has earned the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.