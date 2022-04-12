The AED 800 million tower is situated in the heart of the city on the Dubai Water Canal

Riyadh, KSA: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, is celebrating the significant milestone of topping out its Urban Oasis residential tower in partnership with the luxury Italian fashion house, Missoni, at 34 stories. The structural completion milestone was celebrated by the company’s Chairman, Yousef Al Shelash, as he visited site and participated in the topping out ceremony.

Worth AED 800 million, Urban Oasis is currently 80% sold to a diverse range of homeowners and investors from all over the world representing over 45 nationalities. The tower is Dar Al Arkan’s first project in the United Arab Emirates, and the region’s first ever bespoke Missoni-inspired living spaces designed by the fashion brand’s MissoniHome line dedicated to interiors, decor, and furnishings.

Urban Oasis is situated in the heart of the city directly on the Dubai Water Canal in close proximity to Downtown Dubai’s top attractions such as Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, and many other premium lifestyle locations. The deluxe homes of Urban Oasis offer spectacular and uninterrupted views of the Dubai Water Canal, making the tower a true urban oasis within the bustling city.

The tower set to be completed before the end of 2023.

The stunning Urban Oasis in collaboration with Missoni is one of the best representatives of Italian fashion and contemporary design excellence around the world. It consists of high-end one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses with luxury interiors from MissoniHome.

The unique penthouse apartments, which are accessible via a private elevator, come fully fitted with high-end Missoni fixtures and décor elements. The immaculately designed one, two, three apartments come in varying sizes and offer unique levels of five-star living, increadible water-front views and a closed kitchen.

Residents will also have access to luxury facilities and services. The tower features a swimming pool, a children's play area, car parking, an equipped gymnasium, and 24/7 conceirge and security service.

