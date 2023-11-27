Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of Etoile by Elie Saab, paving the way for the renowned designer’s first branded residence in the Kingdom.

For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the iconic flair and elegance of Elie Saab can be found in Etoile at SEDRA, the first integrated community of its kind in Riyadh. A sanctuary of opulence and tranquillity, Etoile by Elie Saab features homes that emanate luxury, while engraved in tradition. It entails an assortment of 3-and-4-bedroom villas with the very unique Wadi Villas offering uninterrupted views of the immersive wadis.

The grandeur of Etoile by Elie Saab is further exemplified by its iconic architecture. The monolithic structures with their window boxes done up in ancestral textures and hues, straddle a cosmopolitan lifestyle amidst a serene community. It is signature couture living at its best with warm wood finishes, cool flawless marble and a luxe cream palette offering an atmosphere of pure splendour. From bedrooms boasting spacious walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms providing the perfect setting to unwind, rejuvenate, and reconnect with the beauty of nature, the design elements of the development seamlessly marry practicality with regal aesthetics.

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman, Dar Al Arkan, said: “Luxurious living in the heart of Riyadh will elevate the Kingdom’s appeal for discerning residents and global investors keen on setting up base here. We are more than proud to join forces with Elie Saab, a long-standing partner to bring their first branded residence to the Kingdom. Etoile by Elie Saab offers a truly luxurious experience for those seeking peace and sanctuary in the midst of a bustling environment. With this project, we hope to bring a unique mix of traditional architecture with haute couture finish that is synonymous with the signature style of Elie Saab while setting a new benchmark within the real estate sector in the country.”

Elie Saab Jr, CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, said: “We are excited to start a new journey in Saudi Arabia with Dar Al Arkan. Luxury, elegance, and craftsmanship are key to our brand’s timeless appeal, and we are delighted to bring these to Etoile by Elie Saab at SEDRA. Designing bespoke living that reflects the heritage and culture of the Kingdom while providing aesthetically pleasing modern amenities is a challenge that we were more than happy to take on. Etoile reflects all that Elie Saab as a brand stands for today – it is elegant, classic yet sleek and modern and is designed to elevate one’s living experience.”

Housing Etoile by Elie Saab, SEDRA by Roshn, combines modern and aspirational living with the unique heritage and history of Saudi Arabia with Salmani architecture at its heart. Located north of Riyadh, the world-class community is strategically located close to the city’s prominent destinations with easy access to the main roads. Vast green spaces, parks, sports facilities, community centres, state-of-the-art education and medical centres ensure the self-contained community offers a holistic lifestyle to all residents.

With an enviable portfolio of elegantly designed residences, Dar Al Arkan, has cemented its standing as a much sought-after real estate solution provider in the country. The launch of this project further reinforces the commitment of the company to crafting experiences that resonate with the lifestyle and aspirations of the citizens of Saudi Arabia.

About Dar Al Arkan:

Dar Al Arkan is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, a 29-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Dar Al Arkan today is the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations within the country. With a proven track record of delivering 15,300 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is steadfastly expanding its portfolio across the Kingdom. www.daralarkan.com

About Elie Saab:

ELIE SAAB is known for its captivating aesthetics and inspired sense of fashion, using intricate craftsmanship and sophisticated design to create glamourous silhouettes that exude bold style and enduring allure.

In 1982, at the young age of 18, Elie Saab founded his eponymous couture atelier in war-torn Beirut, soon after which his reputation flourished. The first non-Italian designer invited to the Camera Nazionale della Moda in Rome (1997), his fate in the fashion industry was sealed in Milan, where he launched his ready-to-wear line (1998), and soon after in Paris, as the first Lebanese invited to the prestigious Chambre Syndical (2003). ELIE SAAB has since become a mainstay of red-carpet fashion, sought out by luminaries, royalty, and celebrities for countless prestigious galas and seminal events.

Exceptional savoir-faire and timeless appeal have further cemented ELIE SAAB as one of the world's leading haute couture houses and luxury lifestyle brands, with ateliers in Paris, London, and Lebanon, and over one hundred boutiques worldwide. Offering diversified lines, from ready-to-wear and bridal, to accessories, eyewear, children’s wear, watches, and fragrances, ELIE SAAB most recently established MAISON, with signature furniture collections and exclusive interiors for global real-estate ventures. www.ELIESAAB.COM

