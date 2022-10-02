BinDawood Holding, one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the opening of its first international store, Danube Supermarket in Al Liwan, which was developed by Seef Properties in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

Danube supermarket at Al Liwan is the brand’s first branch in Bahrain and also the first store outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It marks the opening of the 55th Danube branch , and the 82nd for BinDawood Holding. BinDawood Holding is one of the leading operators of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Located on a total area of over 5,000 m2, the new supermarket offers Al Liwan visitors a unique shopping experience through a selection of high-quality products, exclusive imported goods, speciality foods, fresh juice and fish sections, as well as fresh bakery items.

BinDawood Holding has two unique retail chains, BinDawood and Danube, with a nationwide grocery retail chain footprint of 82 stores in 16 cities across Saudi Arabia and now in Bahrain. The Company's vision is based on a structured growth strategy to become the best retail brand in Saudi Arabia, while its message is focused on creating a new retail future in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, commented on this occasion: “We are delighted with the opening of Danube Supermarket in Al Liwan. BinDawood Holding’s choice of Al Liwan for its first branch outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia means a lot to us, especially since Al Liwan strives to combine modern facilities with diversity hospitality, retail and entertainment options to represent a promising tourist destination for citizens, residents and visitors from outside Bahrain, especially our Saudi brethren. Our partnership with BinDawood Holding will be a valuable addition to Al Liwan to be more diversified and a major tributary of the national economy.”

For his part, Khalid BinDawood, Managing Director, BinDawood Holding, commented: "We are pleased our expansion outside Saudi Arabia has begun in Bahrain, especially at Al Liwan, whose strategic location near the King Fahd Causeway targets a large segment of tourists, visitors and residents in Bahrain. The opening of the new supermarket reflects our ambitious plans to enhance our presence in neighbouring markets, with the Kingdom of Bahrain having a special standing among Saudi companies and investors. We aim to reach the largest possible base of customers to offer them the unique and enjoyable shopping experience with our Danube brand.”

It is worth noting that Al Liwan occupies 122,000 square metres in a strategic location opposite to the eastern side of Wali Al Ahd Highway. Al Liwan embodies the Bahraini heritage and expresses it in a modern style, thanks to its unique design and advanced facilities that cover the various needs of visitors, with 136 stores and various restaurants. Moreover, Al Liwan also recently witnessed the inauguration of ‘Yabeela’ entertainment centre, which is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, in addition to cinema theatres and a distinguished group of restaurants, cafes, retail outlets and other facilities.

