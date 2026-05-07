Dubai, UAE – Danube Home, one of the region’s leading home improvement and furnishing destinations, has officially opened the doors to its brand-new 35,000 sq. ft. showroom at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, introducing a smarter, more curated, and technology-enabled way to shop for the modern home.

Located on the first floor of Festival Plaza, the new showroom has been thoughtfully designed as a future-ready home destination for homeowners, renters, families, and interior enthusiasts seeking a more practical and inspiring way to furnish and personalize their spaces. It brings together furniture, décor, kitchens, bathrooms, curtains, flooring, wall solutions, customization services, and digital experiences all under one roof, setting a new benchmark for what modern home retail can look like in the UAE.

One of the standout features of the store is Yara, Danube Home’s in-house AI-powered assistant, designed to help customers discover products, make informed decisions, and visualize how selected pieces would look within their own spaces in real time. This is complemented by integrated digital screens and smart in-store touchpoints, allowing customers to seamlessly browse, compare, and plan their homes at their own pace or with the support of in-store experts.

The showroom also introduces Purespace, Danube Home’s dedicated customization and design hub, which empowers customers to create personalized interiors without relying on external design services. Through this offering, customers can tailor a wide range of home solutions across kitchens, wardrobes, living spaces, flooring, and more, making the design process both accessible and efficient. This is further enhanced by Sammy’s Kitchen and a selection of international kitchen solutions, giving customers greater flexibility across style, functionality, and budget while elevating the overall home shopping experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, said:

“Today’s customer wants more than just products, they want clarity, convenience, personalization, and confidence in their buying journey. With our new Danube Home Festival Plaza showroom, we have reimagined the home shopping experience to make it smarter, more curated, and more relevant to how people live today. This store has been designed for customers who value their time and want everything for their home in one place, supported by technology, design freedom, and expert guidance. What makes this showroom special is that it combines inspiration with execution. Customers can come in, discover ideas, design their spaces, customize solutions, and move towards completion—all within a single destination.”

This opening also reflects Danube Group’s continued confidence in the UAE market and its long-term growth potential, supported by strategic investments across both retail and real estate.

Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director of Danube Group, said: “At Danube, we have always believed that challenging times are not a reason to step back—they are an opportunity to step forward with more conviction, more innovation, and more value for our customers. Whether through the launch of new projects at Danube Properties or the continued expansion of Danube Home, our focus remains the same: to keep investing in growth, in people, and in experiences that make a real difference. The new Festival Plaza showroom reflects that resilience, and we are proud to continue building businesses that stay relevant, resilient, and customer-first.”

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, added: “The UAE has always rewarded vision, courage, and consistency. We remain deeply optimistic about the future of this market and continue to invest with confidence because we believe in the country’s leadership, economic strength, and consumer potential. Our expansion, whether through new property launches like Greenz or new retail destinations like this Danube Home showroom, reflects our long-term commitment to the region. At Danube, growth is not just about scale, it is about creating opportunities, serving customers better, and continuing to move forward with purpose. We remain committed to building, expanding, and contributing positively to the economy and the communities we serve.”

The launch of the new Danube Home showroom at Festival Plaza reflects the mall’s dedication to being a one-stop destination for comprehensive home solutions, underscoring its commitment to delivering the very best to its clientele. With the addition of Danube Home, Festival Plaza is further strengthening and expanding its home offering, moving beyond traditional furniture to introduce a more advanced, connected experience. This includes real-time, fast, and smart home integration solutions designed to meet the needs of the modern customer, creating a more seamless, efficient, and future-ready home lifestyle experience.

Commenting on the opening, Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said: “Festival Plaza has always been a community-driven destination that brings together home, lifestyle, and everyday convenience under one roof. We are proud to further strengthen our home offering with the addition of Danube Home, which introduces an innovative, technology-led retail concept aligned with the evolving needs of our customers. With new AI-integrated features and interactive home solutions, the showroom delivers a more immersive and intuitive shopping experience, elevating how customers discover, design, and personalize their homes. This reflects our ongoing commitment to understanding our community and continuously enhancing the retail experience in meaningful ways.”

The new Danube showroom will open at Festival Plaza on April 17th. To mark the launch, customers will be able to enjoy exclusive introductory offers across selected categories for a limited time. For more details, please visit the Danube website and the Festival Plaza website.