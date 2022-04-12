Mohammed Abdulla Ahli: We enhanced our capabilities to match the amazing developments in the air transport sector

Ibrahim Ahli: We handle 1,500 aircraft movements daily

Phil Malem: Our partnership is long-standing and the renewal of the agreement is a testament to our deep-rooted knowledge and expertise within the air navigation services sector

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the leading organization responsible for Air Traffic Management at airports in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has renewed a cooperation agreement with international public services company, Serco for another two years, ending in January 2024.

The deal has been inked by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive and Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman of Dubai Air Navigation Services and Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East.

Upgrading for enhanced performance

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed said: “To ensure superiority of the quality of services it provides to the airports across Dubai and the UAE, dans is continuing its efforts to provide unparalleled services to the clients in line with its strategic plans to enhance its technological capabilities and continually upgrade the performance of its human resources up to the highest safety and security standards.”

“The creative initiatives of Dubai have contributed to accelerating the recovery phase of the global civil aviation sector which necessitated dans, in its capacity as the key air traffic operator at the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, continue its professional role to stay in the lead and ensure its readiness to keep pace with the massive passenger growth expected in the coming period.”

He commended the renewal of the cooperation agreement with Serco and indicated it will enhance the level of services provided by dans at both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. It will ensure superior operational efficiency by utilizing the latest technologies and international standards and help explore the future of the Air Traffic Management (ATM) sector across the world.

dans is one of the key contributors to supporting the growth of Dubai’s economy, especially the aviation sector that handles the businesses brought by over 92 international carriers that connects more than 290 key cities on the planet.

Joint Achievements

Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO (seconded) of Dubai Air Navigation Services said: “We have a deep-rooted relationship with Serco and the renewal of the agreement is built on our great confidence in the company's capabilities and the numerous achievements we have jointly made over the past years.”

He added: “Flight management operations are characterized by complexity and requires the best technologies and air navigation systems and enhancing capabilities of our human capital to match the amazing development witnessed by the air transport sector in general and the aircraft industry in particular.”

dans has played a key role in maintaining the supply chain of essential and non-essential goods between Dubai and the rest of the world during the coronavirus pandemic by working 24/7 to provide its services to national and international carriers operating their flights to serve millions of people around the world.

Ensuring the Quality of Services and Enhancement of Capabilities

Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans, said: “Renewing the agreement with Serco will allow us to continue the journey of excellence we started together over the past years in managing flights whose numbers now stands at about 1,500 movements a day across the different airports of Dubai. Our human resources work efficiently round the clock to provide the best, safest and most secure services to our clients.”

Bringing global expertise and regionalized experience to air navigation services

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “In partnership with our customers in the aviation sector, we have provided a range of Air Navigation Services to countries within this region since 1947 to support the growth in air traffic. Serco has been a partner to dans since 2009, and the renewal of this joint cooperation agreement is a testament to our strong relationship with our customers and their appreciation for our services.”

Samantha Rowles, Transport Operations Director at Serco Middle East, said: “Using our global and regional resources and experience we are helping dans develop a world-class team of air traffic controllers to keep pace with the latest technologies and international standards.”

