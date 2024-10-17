Agreement provides for supply of air navigation service personnel for five years

Ibrahim Ahli: “We are committed to consolidating Dubai's position as leading global aviation hub

DFS Aviation will supply functional personnel for Dubai International, Dubai World Central and Emirates Flight Training Academy

Dubai: Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the air navigation services provider for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with DFS Aviation Services (DAS), a subsidiary of the German air navigation service provider Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS).

As per the agreement DFS Aviation Services will supply functional and administrative personnel related to air traffic management activities for a period of five years, starting from 1 January 2025.

The agreement was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of Dubai Air Navigation Services; Mr Andreas Potzsch, Managing Director DFS Aviation Services Group; and Mr Moritz Manzel, Managing Director DFS Aviation Services Middle East Branch in Dubai. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr Ibrahim Ahli, Acting CEO of dans, as well as His Excellency Mr Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, and Consul General Sibylle Pfaff from the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai.

His Highness said: "By deploying high-quality and professional personnel, dans will always be able to further enhance its services and adopt global best practices, which will contribute to strengthening the aviation ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates by consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global aviation hub.”

“We are continuously committed to consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our shared journey towards excellence and growth. This strategic partnership agreement highlights our commitment to advancing air navigation services and operations with innovative technology and know-how,” said Mr. Ibrahim Ahli.

“The efficiency of our personnel will further enhance to provide world class air navigation services to cope with the ever-increasing air traffic and add value to our safety and security services coupled with the latest technology,” he added.

“With the provision of manpower supply services, the DFS Group is pleased to be making another important contribution to supplying personnel for air traffic management in this region. We are excited to formalize and strengthen our partnership with dans, ensuring a high-performing team,” said Mr. Andreas Pötzsch, Managing Director DFS Aviation Services Group.

"This new contract not only reinforces our longstanding collaboration but also underscores our shared commitment to excellence in air traffic management,” he added.

dans and DAS have a rich history of collaboration spanning many years. Since 2016, dans has been utilising the DFS PHOENIX among its air traffic management systems to assist tower and air navigation controllers in managing the flow of air traffic safely and efficiently within the airspace of Dubai and the northern Emirates, alongside other systems in use.