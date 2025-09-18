A new industry initiative led by the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030 (WJI 2030), the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) and the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) will launch this month to address one of the sector’s most pressing challenges – how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can meet rising consumer, investor and regulatory demands for sustainability and ESG compliance.

The initiative, known as the WJI 2030 SME Solutions Lab on Sustainability, will give participating companies across the jewellery supply chain access to frameworks and tools to integrate sustainability management systems into day-to-day operations. The solutions lab is intended to close a capability gap, which will otherwise leave many SMEs underprepared to respond to shifting consumer expectations and evolving regulatory requirements.

In recent years, consumers of the global jewellery market have seen a decisive move toward responsible sourcing and transparent practices. Younger buyers in particular are in favour of jewellery brands that can demonstrate credible commitments to purpose and responsible business practices.

Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director & Secretary General of WJI 2030, said: “WJI 2030 was established in 2022 by Kering and Cartier, delegated by Richemont, to accelerate action on three interconnected pillars – climate resilience, biodiversity, and nature and inclusiveness. SMEs are the backbone of our value chain, and piloting this pathway will give us critical insights into how best to support that community become of compliant, as well and providing best practices in responsible sourcing to build resilient business models. Together with DANAT and CIBJO, we aim to shape solutions in collaboration with key stakeholders that are scalable across the value chain.”

Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO, added: “CIBJO is the world’s leading international jewellery organization guiding the entire industry on how to face its most important challenges. Our collaboration with WJI 2030 and DANAT will be instrumental in advancing the sustainability agenda across the wider industry. This is about creating a practical pathway that SMEs in the jewellery can follow all around the world.”

Ms. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, commented: “We are proud to launch this initiative with WJI 2030 and CIBJO at a time when consumers are increasingly attentive to environmental impact and show a clear preference for responsible products. Sustainable practices are embedded into DANAT, and now is the time to guide SMEs with the tools and resources to secure the jewellery industry’s long-term growth in the luxury markets.”

Running from September 2025 to February 2026, the pilot will serve as a testing ground to refine practical tools that can later be introduced on a global scale. The longer-term vision is to create a practical framework for SMEs that will accelerate the watch and jewellery industry’s transition to ESG-aligned practices and reinforce its standing as a sustainability leader within the wider luxury sector.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

About Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030

The Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030 was founded in 2022, by Kering and Cartier, delegated by Richemont. In May 2023, WJI 2030 was recognised by the Swiss authorities as an Association of Public Utility. WJI 2030 is a multi-stakeholder action platform that unites all players across the watch and jewellery value chain and enables them to lead progress and future-proof their businesses in an ever-changing regulatory landscape focusing in the areas of climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness.

About CIBJO:

The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) is the international jewellery confederation of national trade organisations. CIBJO's purpose is to encourage harmonisation, promote international cooperation in the jewellery industry and to consider issues which concern trade worldwide. CIBJO's chief mission is to protect consumer confidence in the industry. The World Jewellery Confederation is the sole jewellery industry organisation to have Special Consultative Status with the United Nation's Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the UN Global Compact.

For more information, visit www.cibo.org