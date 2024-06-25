The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has officially become a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs). This commitment underscores DANAT's dedication to fostering gender equality and empowering women across the workplace, marketplace, and society.

The seven WEPs principles advocate for high-level corporate leadership on gender equality, fair treatment of all employees without discrimination, enhancement of employee health, well-being, and safety, provision of education and training for career advancement, responsible project and supply chain development, community engagement and advocacy, and robust measurement and reporting.

By integrating these principles, DANAT demonstrates its recognition of the vital role companies play in achieving and promoting gender equality.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT Institute, stated, “Becoming a signatory of WEPS was a natural step for DANAT. The principles align with our long-standing values thanks to Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to women empowerment through initiatives led by the Supreme Council for Women.”

Mrs. Jamsheer emphasized that DANAT's endorsement of the Women's Empowerment Principles is rooted in the Institute's recognition of women's significant contributions at both social and economic levels. Their achievements have been instrumental in elevating DANAT's global standing and solidifying Bahrain's reputation in the pearls, jewellery, and diamonds sector.

This commitment is further demonstrated by DANAT's inclusive workplace policies, designed to empower women to achieve work-life balance through flexible hours, maternity leave, and other supportive measures.

The CEO of DANAT affirmed the Institute's dedication to gender equality, highlighting its comprehensive approach to empowering women in the workplace. This includes ensuring equitable salary, providing equal opportunities for learning, development, and leadership roles, and fostering a supportive environment that enables women to thrive.

The Institute's commitment is reflected in its workforce composition, with women constituting a majority of the total workforce and holding a significant percentage of leadership positions. This commitment extends to ongoing efforts to develop and implement strategies that further enhance women's empowerment within the organization.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

