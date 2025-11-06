Mrs. Jamsheer took part as a keynote speaker in a high-level panel discussion titled “Luxury in the Middle East: From Heritage to Innovation,” which brought together prominent figures from the global luxury industry, including Mr. Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group; Mr. Faisal Almalki, CEO of Almalki Group; and Mr. Laurent Duffier, CEO of L’Oréal Middle East. The session was moderated by Mr. Christophe Caïs, CEO and Founder of CXG

During the discussion, the CEO of DANAT highlighted the remarkable evolution of the luxury sector in the GCC, emphasizing how the region has transformed from being a consumer of global luxury products to a creator of new luxury concepts inspired by its own cultural heritage, and noted that leading Gulf brands are increasingly shaping international luxury standards and establishing a strong global presence.

Mrs. Jamsheer also underscored the significance of innovation and sustainability within the luxury industry, explaining that integrating eco-friendly materials and ethical practices has become a cornerstone of sustainable development. These practices not only respect the region’s heritage but also align with the expectations of a new generation of consumers who value sustainability and responsible production.

Drawing on DANAT’s experience, Mrs. Jamsheer elaborated on the Institute’s balanced approach that merges the preservation of Bahrain’s natural pearl heritage with the application of advanced technologies in testing, certification, and documentation, and emphasized DANAT’s commitment to ensuring environmentally sustainable methods in pearl and gemstone extraction, reinforcing Bahrain’s reputation as a global hub for pearls, gemstones, and fine jewellery.

“Participating in such prominent international platforms allows DANAT to showcase Bahrain’s longstanding expertise in natural pearls and highlight the Kingdom’s continued efforts to preserve and develop this heritage as an integral part of its national identity and creative economy,” said Mrs. Jamsheer.

DANAT’s participation at GCC France Business Forum reflects its strong belief in the growing importance of the luxury industry and the region’s influential role — particularly Bahrain’s — in shaping a new global vision for luxury, rooted in authenticity, heritage, and responsible innovation.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewelry. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.