National Day, with the arrival of two babies.

Dr. Mohannad Alatrash, Acting Medical Director, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children said: “Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is delighted to welcome two newborns into the world, on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day. We are honored to also celebrate the milestone of delivering a total of 31,205 babies since Danat Al Emarat Hospital delivered its first baby in 2015. Of the total number of births, 16,218 were boys, 14,987 were girls and 17,432 were of Emirati origin. This milestone would not have been possible were it not for the tireless dedication and contribution of our caregivers, who make every effort to ensure that Danat Al Emarat Hospital continues to deliver world-class care and the highest level of services to infants and their families. We wish the newborn babies and their families the best of health and happiness.”

The first newborn was delivered at 1:39 am. The father of the newborn, from the Alhashimi family, was overwhelmed with joy and said: “We’ve decided to name our beautiful son Khalifa. We are delighted and utterly blessed that he has arrived on this special day. We thank God that Khalifa and his mother are in good health. We wish everyone a happy and joyous 51st UAE National Day! I would also like to thank all the caregivers of Danat Al Emarat Hospital who provided care to my wife and child.”

The second family to welcome their newborn baby was the Emirati family of Ali Alqubaisi. The newborn is the fifth child, she weighed 2.53Kg and was born at 7:27am in good health. The parents named her Sherina. The father said: “Our daughter being born on the UAE’s 51st National Day is extremely special and happy moment for us. We extend our sincere thanks to the nursing staff and team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children for their care and distinguished service. Our Sherina brings us hope and joy, and has maximized our celebrations for today. Wishing everyone a happy UAE 51st National Day!”

To mark this special occasion and in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day, Danat Al Emarat Hospital distributed flowers and chocolates to all patients and their children, who were celebrating national day at the hospital. Danat Al Emarat Hospital is expected to perform a further 10 more deliveries today.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of Mubadala Health, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

