7.2% dividend yield (based on the Company’s share closing price as of 20 April 2026)

Sharjah, UAE: Dana Gas PJSC (the “Company”), the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, today announced that shareholders have approved a cash dividend of 6.5 fils per share for the full year 2025 at its Annual General Assembly Meeting. This represents an 18% increase compared to Company’s 2024 dividend.

The increased dividend reflects Dana Gas’ strengthened financial position, underpinned by resilient operations and a prudent approach in the current geopolitical environment.

Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:

“The approval of this increased dividend reflects the resilience of our business, our continued financial discipline, supported by a higher oil price environment.

At the time of the Board’s March meeting, given the prevailing geopolitical environment, a cautious approach was taken. The approved dividend of 6.5 fils reflects improved conditions and stronger visibility since then and is supported by the Board.

We remain committed to a progressive dividend approach, aligned with sustainable cash generation, while maintaining the financial flexibility to support long-term growth.”

About Dana Gas

Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest regional private sector natural gas Company established in December 2005 with a public listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). It has exploration and production assets in Egypt, Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and UAE, with 2P reserves exceeding one billion boe and average production of approximately 52 Kboepd in 2025. With sizeable assets in KRI and Egypt, and further plans for expansion, Dana Gas is playing an important role in the rapidly growing natural gas sector of the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region. Visit: www.danagas.com

Communication & Investor Relations Contact

Mohammed Mubaideen

Head of Investor Relations

IR@danagas.com