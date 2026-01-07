Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic — The Syrian Ministry of Tourism announced the completion of contractual arrangements with Rotana Star Contracting and Westfield Sons, paving the way for the implementation of a major integrated hospitality and tourism development in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus.

The project forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen tourism infrastructure, attract high-quality private investment, and develop landmark hospitality projects in partnership with the private sector, in line with approved regulatory frameworks.

The new development will comprise a large-scale mixed-use destination, designed as an integrated urban hub combining premium hospitality, retail, and service offerings. The project includes a five-star hotel, formerly known as Mövenpick, alongside “Mall Alarab”, which is set to become the largest commercial and service mall in Damascus.

In addition to hotel accommodation and retail components, the project will feature dedicated leisure and supporting service areas, enhancing functional integration and visitor experience. The development has been planned according to modern urban and architectural standards and will be operated by an international hotel management company, ensuring global service benchmarks and a high-quality guest experience.

Strategically located in the heart of Damascus, the project supports the Ministry’s vision to expand hotel capacity, improve visitor experience, and stimulate tourism-driven economic activity, contributing to the capital’s positioning as a competitive urban tourism destination.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism, said: “At the Ministry of Tourism, we remain committed to advancing our policy of attracting high-quality tourism investments and providing a supportive regulatory environment that ensures execution excellence and operational sustainability. This project reflects our vision to deliver integrated tourism developments that meet international standards and reinforce Damascus’s position as a tourism and investment destination through effective public-private partnerships.”

In a related statement, Yusuf Senkeri, Co-Founder and Director of Westfield Sons, stated: “We view this project as a long-term investment opportunity and are committed to delivering it in line with global best practices in development and operations. This partnership reflects mutual trust with public authorities and aims to create a fully integrated project that adds tangible value to the tourism sector, enhances hospitality and commercial services, and supports Damascus’s long-term investment landscape.”

Commenting on the execution phase, Moaaz Alkafri, Founder of Rotana Star, said: “We are working in close coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure delivery in accordance with the approved timeline. Our focus at this stage is on attracting international hospitality and retail brands, building a fully integrated destination that reflects international quality standards and delivers a distinctive shopping and leisure experience for both residents and visitors.”

The project will be implemented according to an approved phased development schedule, allowing for the partial operation of ready components where feasible, thereby accelerating economic returns while maintaining overall project integrity.

The development is being executed on land owned by Damascus Governorate, under a structured investment agreement that reinforces public-private partnership principles and ensures the optimal use of public assets in support of sustainable tourism and economic development.

About the Ministry of Tourism – Syrian Arab Republic

The Ministry of Tourism leads the development of Syria’s tourism sector through policies that support sustainable growth, enhance destination competitiveness, and expand investment opportunities across hospitality and cultural tourism. The Ministry works to advance national priorities by enabling private-sector participation, improving service quality, and strengthening Syria’s position as an emerging destination in the region.

