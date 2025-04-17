The campaign aims to improve public understanding of health insurance, supporting individuals and businesses to make confident, well-informed decisions that support long-term health and wellbeing choices

Launched during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, Daman will share educational content across its channels to empower smart health insurance decisions

Aligns with Daman’s commitment to fostering healthier communities across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide initiative designed to enhance health insurance literacy and empower the public to make more informed choices about their healthcare coverage.

Launched during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, the educational initiative aims to simplify health insurance and deepen public understanding of how to navigate and optimise coverage. By addressing common misconceptions and offering clear, accessible information, it empowers individuals, families, and businesses to better understand their benefits, know their rights and responsibilities, and make confident decisions that support long-term health and wellbeing.

“Our goal with the campaign is to simplify health insurance for residents of the UAE,” said Daman’s Chief Executive Officer, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri. “Health insurance should be a source of confidence, and this campaign is designed to help people use their coverage more efficiently to lead healthier lives.”

As part of the campaign, Daman will share insightful content across all its channels, including its social media platforms, website and other external touchpoints targeting the wider community in the UAE. This includes easy-to-follow videos, visual guides, and expert insights that break down common health insurance questions. By turning complex information into everyday language, Daman is making life easier for individuals, families, and corporate entities, providing tailored information to support their understanding and management of health insurance.

“This initiative comes at an important time, especially with the recent ruling that makes health insurance mandatory for all UAE residents. As the country’s leading health insurer, we see it as our responsibility to not only provide coverage but to ensure people feel confident in their health insurance plans. Through this educational initiative, we’re helping the public and businesses understand their health insurance plans, in support of the UAE’s vision for a healthier nation,” added Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, CEO of Daman.

This initiative builds on Daman's ongoing commitment to public health and wellbeing. Over the past two years Daman has launched over 300 initiatives aimed at supporting the health of more than 3 million members and the broader UAE community.

