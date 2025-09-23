Dubai, UAE: The Daman UAE IPO Fund (“Fund”), the only fund in the UAE established to exclusively target IPOs and recently IPOed companies listed on regulated stock exchanges in the UAE and globally, is entering a new phase of growth and accessibility.



Originally launched in 2022 by Daman Investments PSC for institutions and qualified investors only, the Fund has now been restructured to welcome retail investors with a significantly reduced minimum subscription amount of just AED 1,000 (or equivalent in other currencies). This evolution opens the door for a broader investor base to capitalize on the UAE’s dynamic IPO market and be part of the nation’s remarkable growth story, while also gaining selective exposure to other MENA countries and global IPOs and companies that have gone public on regulated stock exchanges over the past five years.



For retail investors, this also represents an excellent opportunity to tap into Daman Investments’ UAE and MENA expertise.



From its earliest days, Daman Investments has stood at the forefront of innovation in the UAE’s financial landscape. Founded with a vision to combine institutional discipline with entrepreneurial agility, Daman Investments quickly set itself apart as a firm willing to chart new paths for regional investors.



In 2001, it introduced the Daman UAE Value Fund, one of the first investment vehicles to offer structured access to the domestic equity markets at a time when such opportunities were limited. The closed-ended fund delivered exceptional results, officially closing its extended period of operation on June 30, 2006, with a closing ex-dividend NAV of AED 273.84. This represented a total return of 273.84% over the fund's life, equivalent to an internal rate of return of 34.76% per annum. The fund’s remarkable performance solidified Daman Investments’ reputation as a pioneer in equity-focused investment solutions and a trusted partner in the region’s financial evolution.



Building on this success, Daman Investments launched the Daman Second Emirates Fund in 2007, further broadening investor access to UAE equities with a disciplined, long-term approach. In 2010, the firm broadened its investment horizon beyond the UAE with the launch of the Daman Fifth Fund, focused on undervalued blue-chip companies across the GCC.



The launch of the Daman UAE IPO Fund marks a continuation of this journey. With deep regional expertise, a strong track record in equity-focused strategies, and enduring trust in the UAE’s growth potential, Daman Investments remains committed to empowering investors to participate in the country’s dynamic economic future.

“I am particularly proud to present our UAE and regional markets to the retail investor. We launched Daman 27 years ago on the back of our belief in our equity markets and extending it to retail investors is a natural progression of this long-term mission of Daman”. said Shehab Gargash, Founder & Chairman, Daman Investments.



Since its inception, the Daman UAE IPO Fund has successfully secured allocations in multiple high-profile IPOs across industries, ensuring investors gain exposure to some of the country’s most promising enterprises.

“The Daman UAE IPO Fund is a very distinctive product in the highly competitive IPO subscription market. It not only gives investors convenient access to IPOs but also provides the added benefit of portfolio diversification by offering exposure to a carefully managed basket of opportunities with higher return potential,” said Ahmed Khizer Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Daman Investments.



MENA recorded its strongest first-half IPO performance since 2008, with 28 listings raising

$4.9 billion—marking a 29% increase in proceeds compared to H1 2024. This growth was driven by key listings in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, including Umm Al Qura, Dubai Residential REIT, Flynas, and Almoosa Health.



Over the last four years, the UAE IPO market has been one of the most active in the region, raising $28.8 billion in proceeds through listings on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).



Landmark IPOs such as DEWA, Americana, ADNOC Gas, Salik, Empower, ADNOC Logistics Services, ADNOC Drilling, Parkin, TECOM, and Spinneys have attracted record levels of oversubscription and investor demand.



With global IPO markets remaining muted, MENA continues to stand out as a beacon of opportunity. The consistent oversubscription of IPOs reflects strong investor confidence, and the Daman UAE IPO Fund is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, creating long-term value for investors across all segments.



Daman Investments believes that the outlook remains robust across the UAE and broader MENA region IPO markets, supported by a strong pipeline of companies preparing to go public.



To gain access to the Daman UAE IPO Fund, investors can open an account directly with Daman Investments or through select partner banks.



For more information about the Daman UAE IPO Fund, please contact us via email: cs@daman.ae



About Daman Investments:

Daman Investments stands as a preeminent regional investment firm, distinguished for its comprehensive suite of non-banking financial services catering to institutional clients, corporations, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals. Our overarching objective is to assume a pivotal role in the burgeoning new Arab World Economy. Propelled by unwavering commitment to ethics, excellence, and client-centricity, we offer innovative and bespoke solutions to assist you in not only meeting but surpassing your financial aspirations. With a legacy spanning over 27 years, Daman Investments has consistently redefined the contours of the financial services landscape.



Daman Investments PSC (“Daman”) is a private joint stock company operating under the regulation, control and supervision of the Securities & Commodities Authority of the UAE (“SCA”). Daman is licensed and authorized by the SCA- License Number-301043 for the conduct of the following financial activities: (i) Portfolios Management (Category 2- Dealing in Investments); (ii) Investment Fund Management. (Category 2- Dealing in Investment); (iii) Promotion (Category 5- Arranging and Advice); (iv) Introduction (Category 5- Arranging and Advice) ;(v) Financial Consultations (Category 5- Arranging and Advice); (vi) Listing advisor (Category 5- Arranging and Advice); and (vii) Financial advisor (issuance manager) (Category 5- Arranging and Advice).

