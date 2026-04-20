Dubai, UAE: Daman Investments (PSC), a leading asset manager in the UAE, has signed an MoU with Allianz Global Investors (“AllianzGI”), one of the world’s leading active asset managers, to collaborate on offering risk-based investment options as part of the MOHRE-approved Daman Investments End-of-Service Program.

This initiative will expand the existing program, which currently provides a capital-protected savings solution for end-of-service benefits, by introducing additional investment options designed to give employees greater choice in how their savings are managed.

The collaboration will combine Daman’s understanding of the UAE’s regulatory and workplace savings landscape with AllianzGI’s global expertise in long-term investment and retirement solutions. The two firms already share an established relationship, having previously launched the first onshore feeder fund in the UAE.

Daman selected AllianzGI as its preferred partner for this initiative based on its superior offering and strong track record in target driven investment solutions, which can be customized to local needs and can bring together public and private market exposure for long-term investment outcomes.

Commenting on the initiative, Shehab Gargash, Founder & Chairman of Daman Investments, said:

“We are honored to be among the select MOHRE-approved service providers for End-of-Service benefits management in the UAE. Our collaboration with Allianz Global Investors reaffirms our commitment and belief in the strength and resilience of the UAE economy.”

Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO of Daman Investments, added:

“The UAE continues to make important progress in modernizing workplace savings frameworks. Through this collaboration, we aim to build on the foundation of our End-of-Service program by introducing additional investment options that support the evolving needs of employers and employees.”

Alexandra Auer, Head of Distribution EMEA at Allianz Global Investors, said:

“We are pleased to partner with Daman on this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to the region. The UAE is an important market for long-term savings solutions, and we look forward to leveraging AllianzGI’s unique expertise in holistic retirement solutions through risklab by contributing our global advisory and investment services to support the continued development of the country’s workplace savings ecosystem.”

About Daman Investments:

Daman Investments stands as a preeminent regional investment firm, distinguished for its comprehensive suite of non-banking financial services catering to institutional clients, corporations, SMEs, and high-net-worth individuals. Our overarching objective is to assume a pivotal role in the burgeoning new Arab World Economy. Propelled by unwavering commitment to ethics, excellence, and client-centricity, we offer innovative and bespoke solutions to assist you in not only meeting but surpassing your financial aspirations. With a legacy spanning over 27 years, Daman Investments has consistently redefined the contours of the financial services landscape.

Daman Investments PSC (“Daman”) is a private joint stock company operating under the regulation, control and supervision of the Capital Market Authority (CMA). Daman is licensed and authorized by the CMA- License Number-301043 for the conduct of the following financial activities: (i) Portfolios Management (Category 2- Dealing in Investments); (ii) Investment Fund Management. (Category 2- Dealing in Investment); (iii) Promotion (Category 5- Arranging and Advice); (iv) Introduction (Category 5- Arranging and Advice) ;(v) Financial Consultations (Category 5- Arranging and Advice); (vi) Listing advisor (Category 5- Arranging and Advice); and (vii) Financial advisor (issuance manager) (Category 5- Arranging and Advice).

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager, managing USD 694 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions worldwide. Our goal is to actively shape the future of investing for all our clients, wherever their location and whatever their objectives.

Data as at 31 December 2025.

For more information please email damaneos@daman.ae