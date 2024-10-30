Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, is encouraging its members and the wider UAE community to maintain a healthy lifestyle to lower the risk of breast cancer.

Daman’s advice coincides with the conclusion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in which the company organised a series of awareness initiatives aimed at raising public understanding of the disease. These initiatives featured webinars and awareness activities with experts offering advice on breast cancer prevention, supporting Daman’s broader campaign to highlight the importance of preventative measures and a healthy lifestyle to lower cancer risks.

Adopting Healthy Lifestyle Choices to Mitigate Risk

Aligning with their efforts, Daman’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mostafa Shaheen, said: “While breast cancer is most prevalent in middle aged females, it can also be detected in women over 20 years old, as well as in men. Breast cancer continues to be one of the most common cancers globally. With reports estimating that successful lifestyle changes could prevent 25 to 30% of cases of breast cancer, small, yet impactful healthy habits can make a significant difference in reducing the burden of the disease.[i]”

He further continued:” We know that research shows mothers who breastfeed lower their risk of pre- and post-menopausal breast cancer. While genetics, hormonal changes, and family history contribute to breast cancer risk, poor lifestyle choices also play a significant role. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial for reducing your breast cancer risk. Additionally, we strongly recommend quitting smoking to further lower your chances of developing the condition.”

Cutting-Edge Technological Advances in Detection

Technological advances are changing the ways that healthcare providers can accurately detect the disease at an early stage. However, it is agreed that the benefits of these early detection methods, such as attending an annual screening mammography, outweigh perceived risks from exposure to radiation.

Dr. Mostafa Shaheen added: “One of the latest detection methods is BRCA mutation testing, which allows doctors to identify cancerous genetic mutations early, ensuring prompt treatment.' Additionally, 3D Mammography, also known as Tomosynthesis, provides more detailed and vivid images compared to 2D Mammography, reducing the likelihood of false positives in breast cancer detection. Utilising these groundbreaking detection methods, in addition to attending regular screening examinations, are crucial as we aim for a world free from the burden of cancers."

Through access to the largest healthcare network in the UAE, Daman provides its members with coverage for cancer preventive screenings such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), mammograms, and Breast Computer-Aided Detection (CAD), according to each member’s ‘Schedule of Benefits’.

Daman has a strong legacy in running effective cancer awareness campaigns, and regularly provides health awareness sessions at client locations, as well as sharing educational content like health newsletters and informative webinars for its members. These efforts embody Daman’s mission to protect the nation’s health and underscore the company’s dedication to shaping a healthier community.

