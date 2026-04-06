Around 10 thousand participants from across the UAE joined the challenge

Participants collectively logged over 928 million steps throughout Ramadan

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has successfully concluded the fourth season of its annual health and wellbeing initiative, #RamadanWithDaman, reinforcing its commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and stronger communities across the UAE.

Aligned with the UAE’s Year of Family, the 2026 edition placed a renewed focus on encouraging families to adopt healthier habits together throughout the Holy Month. In collaboration with Pura, PureHealth’s AI health companion, participants were able to track their daily activity, build consistent routines, and stay active in a structured and accessible way.

The fourth season of #RamadanWithDaman recorded strong engagement, with around 10 thousand participants from across the UAE collectively logging over 928 million steps throughout Ramadan. Participation reflected broad community reach, with consistent activity levels maintained throughout the challenge, highlighting a growing commitment to health and wellbeing.

Daman is honouring the top achievers of this year’s #RamadanWithDaman challenge with a range of prizes, including smartphones, smartwatches, and shopping vouchers.

Commenting on the initiative, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said: “This year’s edition of #RamadanWithDaman highlighted the important role families play in shaping and sustaining healthy lifestyles. It was encouraging to see strong participation from across the UAE, with individuals and families coming together to adopt positive habits and remain active throughout Ramadan. This reflects our continued commitment to supporting healthier and more connected communities, in line with national priorities.”

He added: “We believe that lasting wellbeing begins with simple, consistent actions. By encouraging families to build these habits together, we are contributing to a culture of health that extends beyond Ramadan and supports long-term community wellbeing.”

As part of its broader Ramadan wellbeing efforts, Daman also delivered a series of initiatives to support the community throughout the Holy Month, including the Ramadan Wellness Guide and expert-led webinars focused on nutrition, physical activity, mental wellbeing, and sleep. These initiatives complemented the challenge by providing practical guidance to help individuals and families maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle while fasting.

Since its launch in 2022, #RamadanWithDaman has continued to evolve into a key platform supporting active lifestyles and community engagement. The initiative remains a core part of Daman’s commitment to fostering a culture of wellbeing across the UAE.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae