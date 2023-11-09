Green and nature-inspired features to be a highlight

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties, a prominent UAE-based real estate developer, is proud to announce the launch of its latest villa cluster in the prestigious master community, DAMAC Hills 2 in Dubai.

Park Greens is set to mould modern living with its adaptability, seamlessly transforming from a serene morning wellness retreat to a vibrant entertainment experience.

The cluster’s adaptable design ensures a versatile and enjoyable daily experience, featuring dedicated spaces for yoga and meditation, dynamic lighting, high-quality audio systems, and ample open areas for entertainment, making it the perfect setting for any occasion.

“Park Greens will put to use the many benefits of holistic community living that DAMAC Hills 2 has to offer. From water features, sports courts, lounge spaces, retail and F&B experiences, DAMAC’s second community development has been turning into a preferred residential destination. We are confident that homeowners will be able to find the perfect living experience, a home in the midst of greenery and nature,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties.

Park Greens will offer expansive 5-bedroom villas with rich green features overlooking the community’s lush parks.

A Holistic Community Experience

As part of DAMAC Properties' commitment to creating exceptional living environments, DAMAC Hills 2 joins the developer's illustrious portfolio of master community developments. DAMAC Hills, the developer's flagship community, has become synonymous with luxurious living, boasting a 110,000-square-foot DAMAC Mall that serves as a hub for unique shopping experiences. The mall features major international and local brands, including 30 retail stores and 10 F&B outlets, offering residents a world-class retail experience right at their doorstep.

DAMAC Hills 2 offers an array of exciting amenities that cater to residents' active lifestyles, including an outdoor gym, cricket pitch and nets, tennis and paddle courts, volleyball court, basketball court, football court, and a jogging track. This master community is designed to provide residents with a holistic and active lifestyle that aligns with the modern demands of today's homeowners.

The community further provides residents with access to almost four million square feet of parkland, the Jebel Ali School, an international golf course, and the Malibu Bay beach and wave pool. This integrated community has redefined the concept of modern living in Dubai.

DAMAC Hills 2 takes inspiration from Californian beach vibes, offering residents a one-of-a-kind living experience. With amenities such as a Lazy River, a bird aviary, and a range of sports fields, pitches, and courts, the community caters to the diverse interests and passions of its residents, creating a vibrant and inclusive environment.

Looking ahead, DAMAC Properties is set to deliver another exceptional master community, DAMAC Lagoons. This upcoming development will feature more than 8,800 elegant villas and townhouses, set against the backdrop of Mediterranean vibes, and will offer a range of premium lifestyle amenities and fitness activities across 48 million square feet. DAMAC Lagoons is also on its way to becoming the first master community in the UAE to receive a LEED Gold certification under the LEED Cities and Communities Rating System.

In response to the growing community's needs, DAMAC Properties is proud to announce the award of contracts for the construction of two Jumaa mosques within the community. These new mosques will replace the existing temporary structures and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 673 worshippers each, enhancing the spiritual experience of residents within the community.

DAMAC Properties remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in real estate development, and the launch of the versatile villa cluster in DAMAC Hills 2 is a testament to this commitment. With an array of amenities, a vibrant community, and a dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, DAMAC Properties continues to lead the way in shaping the future of living in the UAE.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

